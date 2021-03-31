The Bodywork on This One-Off Triumph Thruxton 900 Looks Downright Bonkers

4 This Bespoke 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is as Handsome as It Is Unique

Up front, suspension duties are handled by a premium pair of Marzocchi inverted forks, while stopping power is summoned by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and high-grade calipers from Brembo. The finishing touches come in the forms of K&N air filters and a fresh exhaust system, along with a Power Commander control unit that runs the entire show. The gifted moto specialists over at Timokhin Custom Design go about their daily business in the Russian capital of Moscow. As you browse the company’s website, you’ll find some downright bonkers pieces of bespoke machinery housed by their portfolio, and the bike you’re seeing here is perhaps the juiciest of them all. Let’s take a second to admire this one-off masterpiece, shall we?Before arriving on TCD’s doorstep, the machine we’ll be analyzing today was an ordinary Thruxton 900 from Triumph ’s almighty range. Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor in question packs an air-cooledparallel-twin powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a sizeable displacement of 865cc.This ruthless thing is good for up to 69 hp at 7,250 rpm, while a feral torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 5,750 revs. A five-speed gearbox carries the engine’s force to a chain final drive, enabling the Thruxton to run the quarter mile in 13.2 seconds. Furthermore, its top speed is generously rated at 115 mph (185 kph).Moscow’s moto gurus began by discarding the bike’s factory bodywork in favor of their own unique attire, which consists of a slim gas tank and a surreal front fairing, as well as one venomous tail section that sits atop the beast’s revised subframe module. In between Thruxton’s new fuel chamber and its custom tail, you will spot a neat leather saddle rounding out the cosmetics.Additionally, the behemoth ’s front end is adorned with a grilled LED headlight and aftermarket turn signals for good measure. As soon as these items were installed, the crew went about removing the rear suspension setup in its entirety to make way for a top-shelf monoshock and a single-sided swingarm that’s been fabricated in-house.Up front, suspension duties are handled by a premium pair of Marzocchi inverted forks, while stopping power is summoned by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and high-grade calipers from Brembo. The finishing touches come in the forms of K&N air filters and a fresh exhaust system, along with a Power Commander control unit that runs the entire show.