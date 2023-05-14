The BMW X6 M Won't Win Any Beauty Pageants, but Does It Look Better With This Body Kit?

The BMW X6 is not only tied to the crossover coupe boom, as it is the vehicle that started it. The first generation was the one that inspired other companies to launch similar products of different sizes, and since then, the model has grown into a more modern suit that some may call flashy.
What you're looking at here is the third and latest installment in the BMW X6 M series. Yep, it's the full-blown M model signed by the brand's performance division, with a unique chassis setup compared to the rest of the range, bigger brakes behind the dedicated wheels, a punchy motor under the hood, and a sporty design inside and out.
And it was that design that was recently beefed up by Larte. The European tuner has given it all sorts of attachments at the front, sides, and rear, consisting of the pieces added to the side intakes in the front bumper, chin spoiler with a three-piece design, grille overlay, new hood, parts on the rear bumper, upper and lower spoilers on the tailgate, and diffuser with extra brake lights incorporated that are flanked by the signature quad exhaust pipes.
To purists, the original wheels look better than the ones added to this BMW X6 M Competition, which are 23 inches in diameter. The concave set has a five-spoke design and features Larte's center caps. The tuner's emblem has replaced the OEM roundels at both ends, and these, together with the new side mirror casings, and a few other bits and bobs, complete the aftermarket makeover. The German super crossover retains the silver look of the exterior, and since no images of the cockpit were released, it is probably safe to assume that they haven't changed much there.
If you've got to ask about the firepower, then BMW would tell you it packs a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The engine develops an impressive 617 hp (625 ps/460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system, allowing the vehicle to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.7 seconds, or about as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo. The top speed is capped at 155 miles an hour (250 kph) or 177 mph (285 kph) in models featuring the optional M Driver's Pack.
Despite the previous-generation supercar performance, the BMW X6 M Competition is still a practical ride, with enough space for the family and a generous cargo area. Its X5 M Competition sibling is more spacious and practical and $4,900 more affordable, as it starts at $122,300 in our market, as opposed to the X6 M Competition, which is a $127,200 affair excluding destination and dealer fees.
