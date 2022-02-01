The BlueCruise Assistance System Won't Work on the Ford F-150 Raptor, Which Is a Bummer

Ford’s BlueCruise advanced driver-assistance suite is one of the best on the market today, allowing for semi-autonomous driving in certain situations. As good as it is, it won’t be available on the Ford F-150 Raptor trucks, Ford citing software issues.
The Raptor line of vehicles is the go-to option for hardcore off-roaders in the market for a Ford vehicle. Ford Raptors offer extreme off-road capabilities, as well as exclusive features that border the premium segment. In the case of the F-150 Raptor, those exclusive features also include the promise of a functional BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system, which the customers paid for when they ordered their cars.
Unfortunately, Ford confirmed the Blue Cruise will not work on the F-150 Raptor, although the hardware is in place. The problem is a software one, and Ford explains it’s a matter of compatibility with the Raptor’s off-road-specific software. The glitch affects every F-150 Raptor built since 2020 (model years 2021 and 2022) and Ford finds it not worthy of a fix, according to Ford Authority. Instead, the Dearborn carmaker will reimburse $795 to the owners of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, and $1,395 to those who bought a 2022 F-150 Raptor.
The BlueCruise system was not offered standard on the F-150 Raptor, being part of the 801A equipment suite. It’s sad for those who ordered the package on the F-150 Raptor to learn the hands-free driving technology from Ford would not be available to them. Going forward, all 2021 and 2022 Raptor owners will have to sign a form acknowledging that BlueCruise will not be functional on their vehicles.
In the meantime, the BlueCruise suite is operational on the regular road versions of the F-150 truck, as well as the Mustang Mach-E. The refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition and 2022 Lincoln Navigator will also feature the advanced driving-assist feature. Although not common yet with Ford customers, the BlueCruise technology was tested by third-party organizations like Consumer Reports, and found to be better than Tesla's Autopilot.
