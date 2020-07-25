The Biomega EV Is Ready for Production With Plenty of Free Space and Glass

Everyone has been trying to get away from the car shape that is becoming seemingly obsolete for our ever-crowded cities. And with good reason. But the guys at Biomega are here to show us that the car isn’t at all as bad as we’ve let it become. However, if you still hold true that cars are still a negative impact on our society, when the time comes, and trust me it will, just use the EV as a transitionary vehicle to help you adapt to changing times.
“Let’s start the bidding at a tweni’ t’ree thousan U.S. dolla’ (23,000 U.S) . Do I hear tweni’ fo’ thousan ? Tweni’ fo’ thousan ? Do I hear tweni’ t’ree fi’ huned thousan? Tweni’ t’ree fi’ huned? Sold, tweni’ t’ree thousan to you, the buyer at the front.”
With a 23,000 U.S. dollar MSRP (about 20,000 euros), it feels like this thing is from Ikea. Close. Also a Scandinavian company, Biomega has focused the design for the EV around functionality within this minimalist design you see.
Rivian R1T, which allows for your usual components to be stored underneath the flooring, freeing up as much space as possible.
The use of a large range of materials and shapes, also bring the minimalist look to the upholstery. What upholstery? If you’ve had a look in the gallery by now, you may have noticed the seats look like your classic office chairs. Just the perfect thing you need to get you into work mode in the morning.
But the most amazing thing I found was that the EV has four separate motors, one for each wheel. This offers us to large benefits. The first of which is the elimination of a motor from the front or rear of traditional vehicle. This gives us all that free room you see at the front of the car. And because each wheel has its own motor, the power delivered to the wheel will always be independent from the other wheels, giving it full power at all times.
kWh battery capacity is available for your ride, but don’t worry about running out of juice, the EV has a secret. She's designed with something called a modular battery system that allows you to replace a drained battery pack while on the go.
As far as power goes, she doesn’t have much. But then again, what’s the rush? With only 82 HP and a max 160 Nm of torque she can still hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 13 seconds. However, all those batteries offer a range of about 100 miles (160 km).
One thing I did like a lot about the EV was the use of glass throughout the vehicle. An entire sheet of glass offers a clear view from the very front of the vehicle over the passengers and the way to the back. Even the doors are made of large panels of glass.
With specs like these and combined with a price like that, it’s going to be a very short amount of time until we see these on our streets.
