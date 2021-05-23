The Bike Box Pro From Riders Gonna Ride Promises to Store All Your Biking Gear

autoevolution
“Baby, can you please pick up your bike gear? I’m really tired of you leaving it all over the place after your rides. Plus, it’s making a mess!” “Well, where am I supposed to put it? It's not like I own a magic box where I can put my helmet, shoes, clothes, backpack, not to mention the bike.” “Oh yeah!? Come with me for a second.”

If you’re an avid bike rider, you know how much space gear takes up. Heck, have you ever misplaced a glove? Of course, you have. The team at Riders Gonna Ride know the struggles shared by cyclist worldwide and have gotten to work on creating a whole new way to store your gear and even bike.

The tool I'll be telling you about today is known as the Bike Box CDF Steck Pro. To sum it all up in one phrase, it the solution to the couple’s discussion from earlier. It’s a piece of furniture you can set up even in a studio apartment that allows you to efficiently store all your biking gear.

Now, the overall construction of the Pro is completed using CDF (Compact Density Fiberboard). Because of its density, CDF tends to be moisture proof, fire-resistant, and can take a pretty strong blow without falling apart.

To get an idea of how much space this furniture will occupy, the Pro stands in with a height of 2.20 meters (7.21 feet), width of 1.15 meters (3.77 feet), and depth of 0.60 meters (1.96 feet). But the real beauty behind this design isn’t size, it’s modularity.

The Pro is completed using a feature known as Steck. In this process, individual panels are milled to allow beechwood rods to be inserted. These rods are to serve as supports for shelves and other accessories the team produces. Two perforated back panels, and another two side panels allow for the wide range of modularity.

Seven shelves allow for options beyond your imagination. Two large shelves are to be used for gear like backpacks and helmets, another two medium-sized shelves for shoes and caps, and two small shelves for those gloves and other trinkets. There's even one electric storage shelf in the whole mix.

All these shelves are to be set upon those rods I mentioned earlier; some can even be left free of a shelf and used as simple hangers for clothing or backpacks. Overall, 200 placement options exist for the rods. Ok, that’s cool and all, but what about my bike?

The real beauty behind this system is that it even allows you to store your bike inside, around the sides, and possibly even behind. When you pay the €1,549 ($1,886 at current exchange rates) asking price for the Bike Box, you’ll receive two bike mounts capable of supporting even beefy MTBs. If you read that properly, you’d have deduced that not only one bike can be mounted upon the Pro, but two.

Yes folks! Two MTBs, probably two backpacks, several helmets, and anything else you need for your treks, can all be supported in one neat little package. Speaking of neat, you’ll also find a drip tray in place, and even a three-way socket and power cable. E-bikes anyone?

Listen, if you’re like me, this journey doesn’t just stop in your garage, living room, or even bedroom (if you really love biking). No. If you're like me, the Bike Box is something that’s meant to be fit into a van and hit the road with. Just imagine your next biking trip, or at least the lack of an argument next time you get home dripping dirt everywhere. Go, keep your mess contained.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
