The Big Guns Misfired at NHRA Big Go in Indianapolis

In reality, it is difficult to describe a drag racing event as a disappointment, given the sheer excitement revolving around each and every race, but Labor Day Monday was a bit of a downer if one of the top drivers in any of the four divisions is a favorite of yours.
A big shout out to Greg Anderson for picking up his historic 100th win in the Pro Stock division, defeating his KB Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in the final. Glenn played the victim again as it was Anderson who outran him yesterday to be the low qualifier. Despite the win, Anderson remains a distant fourth in the championship standings led by Erica Enders.
Antron Brown established his position of being one of the hottest drivers in Top Fuel by getting his second win of the season. Brown added this U.S. Nationals championship to his 2011 championship triumph in Top Fuel and 2000 and 2004 victories in Pro Stock Motorcycle. He beat the favorite, top qualifier, and points leader Brittany Force in the final by just .01 seconds to up his record in U.S. Nationals finals to 4-0.
Ron Capps had a tremendous weekend by first winning the Pep Boys All-Star Callout and pocketing $80,000, then going on to win his first U.S. Nationals. After 70 national event wins and two world championships, he now has NHRA's Funny Car crown in its marquee event. Capps prevailed after Championship points leader and favorite Robert Hight smoked his tires early in the final. So Capps leaves Indy with the Callout win, the U.S. Nationals crown, and finds himself just behind Hight in the standings.
The Denso Buell with Mike Smith aboard proved to be impossible to beat in Pro Stock Motorcycle as he continued a strong performance streak. The five-time world champion and two-time Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals champion now leads in the championship standings.
After a nine-day break, the NHRA season moves on to the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania, September 15-19.
