The Best Bike Lock Is an Invisible Lock. Uplock Is Foldable and Integrated Into the Frame

German-manufactured Uplock is not your average bicycle lock. It was designed to be completely integrated into the frame, becoming invisible when not in use, so that your bike’s aesthetics are not affected in any way.
Bikes have become more and more capable and sophisticated, which also means they are quite expensive and appealing in the eyes of thieves. An impenetrable lock is a must, but most of the options available on the market today have to be carried on your bike’s frame or in your backpack, which is not the most convenient or attractive option. That is how the Uplock was born, promising smart stowage without sacrificing the safety or the look of the two-wheeler.
It’s too time-consuming to verify Ulrich Press’ claim, but the manufacturer boasts of its Uplock being the first invisibly integrated bicycle lock in the world. It has a folding design and consists of two components: the lock itself and a seat post, in which it slides.
The seat post comes with a tilting mechanism that provides access to the inside of the tube, where the lock is stored. It’s available in three diameters (27.2 mm/1.07”, 30.9 mm/1.21”, and 31.6 mm/1.24”), so you’ll most likely find the size that is compatible with your wheeler’s frame. As for its length, the 6061-aluminum alloy seat post measures 400 mm (15.7”).
The lock itself claims to come with drilling-resistant rivets and is made from an austenitic steel alloy. Its keyhole is weatherproof, the components in it are rust-free and the plastic sleeve is UV-resistant. When unfolded, the lock measures over 850 mm (33”) in length.
Ulrich Press ensures that all the parts in its Uplock system are of high quality and made in Germany.
If you’re sold on the Uplock, you can find it on Indiegogo and have one for €210 (around $235). As for the estimated delivery date, Ulrich Press says shipping should start this September. You can take a better look at the bike lock in the video below.
