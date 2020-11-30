The "Batmovette" Is a V8-Engined Batmobile Replica Based on a 1989 Corvette

Ectheta Superyacht Aims to Be the Most Extravagant Floating Art Gallery

Batman 1989 is not the favorite of critics, but the eerie and haunting live-action movie directed by Tim Burton holds a special place in the franchise. Not only did it bring Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton together as antagonists, but the caped crusader’s car marked a departure from the bubble-top Batmobile of the original movie and TV series from the 1960s. 1 photo



This Batmobile replica also makes use of a small-block V8, but as opposed to the one in the movie, the internals are sourced from a 1989 Corvette. After failing to sell in January 2020,



Built by Putsch Racing, the



The tube-frame chassis is complemented by four-wheel disc brakes and independent air-ride suspension, the canopy is remotely operated, and the horn comes courtesy of a freight train. But the craziness doesn’t end here, oh no! At the press of a button, two machine guns pop up for extra visual drama. Fret not; those babies were modified with no receiver to fire blanks.



The gunsight from a P51 Mustang, the B17 bomber light switch cluster, a PA system with a siren, and amenities such as power seats and cruise control also need to be mentioned. Unfortunately, Mecum didn't say a word about the mileage, pre-auction estimate, or the reserve price on this fellow here.