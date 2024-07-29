The "Batman Van" Is a High\-Tech, All\-Inclusive Tiny Home Ready for Hardcore Off\-Roading

There's no such thing as a camper van that's too well-equipped. The more amenities and accessories you have on a tiny home on wheels, the better off you'll be. Today, I'm checking out a feature-packed camper van that takes van life to the next level.
Meet the "Batman Van," a 2024 AWD Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 170" wheelbase. It was created by Brooklyn Campervans, a Brooklyn, New York-based company specializing in camper van conversions. I've written about its projects before, and trust me when I say it knows how to create beautiful, high-end mobile homes.
One of their latest creations is the "Batman Van." Unfortunately, to my slight disappointment, this custom rig is not Batman-themed. Instead, its striking, all-black exterior inspired its name.
The AWD Sprinter van is already suitable for off-the-beaten-path adventures. However, since this van's customer plans to do more than just some light off-roading, Brooklyn Campervans upgraded its capabilities by installing various exterior mods.
One of the most important off-road upgrades is an Agile Rip suspension kit with double Fox shocks front and rear. Moreover, the van rides on Black Rhino rims wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires.
At the front, you'll find an Owl Vans Pismo bumper with a 12,000-lb (5,443-kg) Warn winch and two attachment points. Underneath, you'll find an aluminum skid plate from Van Compass, which protects the engine and transmission.
Lighting isn't an issue on this rig. There are seven off-road lights at the front of the rig: five up top, attached to the roof rack, and two mounted on the bumper.
Another notable off-roading feature is an ARB air compressor with two connection points, front and rear. This system allows you to set the ideal tire pressure depending on the type of terrain you're driving on.
Walk to the van's rear, and you'll discover two locker storage boxes, one on each side. Furthermore, Brooklyn Campervans fitted a spare tire carrier and two Owl Vans carriers on the rear doors. The larger one holds a Monster box from the same brand, while the smaller one holds a 1up bike rack.
You can use a ladder on the vehicle's passenger side to climb on top of the van. That's where you'll find a roof rack holding Maxtraxx recovery boards, a StarLink antenna, two 175 W walkable solar panels, and two regular 100 W solar panels.
I'm glad Brooklyn Campervans kept safety in mind when designing this camper van, as the company installed a CCTV system with four cameras covering all sides of the vehicle.
AMP Research steps are automatically extended when you slide open the main door. Enter and you'll notice a meticulously designed living space with a stunning limewash painted walls. The interior has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space.
The builders devised a spacious bathroom dead ahead of the entrance, behind the driver's seat. It has an eye-catching wall, which is probably the first thing you'll see when you open the door. It integrates real hexagonal tiles finished in matte black and pale green.
The bathroom boasts a long shower head that you can pull outside to wash your feet, a portable Laveo dry-flush toilet, and a Nautilus self-cleaning door. What's more, a Maxxair fan above will ensure that the moisture produced from showering is quickly vented out of the van.
Since the bathroom is behind the driver's seat, you can't swivel it to face the interior. However, you can swivel it to the side to face the passenger seat. Moreover, a swivel table nearby transforms the driver's cabin into a simple office or a dining area for two people.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split into two parts, one on each side. It features a built-in two-burner induction stove, white oak countertops offering a decent amount of prep space, an 80-liter Dometic fridge with a freezer, a deep sink, and an overhead cabinet. The latter houses an overhead microwave and integrates a switch and a button for dumping and heating the under-mounted greywater tank.
For storage, you can use a large cabinet underneath the sink, where the water heater is also located, as well as multiple drawers integrated into the bed frame.
The kitchen walls have outlets and control panels for the rig's utility system. A Simarine Pico system monitors the water tank levels, while an EcoFlow touchscreen display provides all the information you need about the power system. It even estimates how much time is left until your batteries run out based on the current power consumption.
There's also a controller for a Webasto heater. Furthermore, a Dometic RTX2000 12 V A/C will keep you nice and cool in hotter environments.
Finally, the bedroom occupies the rear part of the interior, which offers two overhead cabinets. Side flares, each with a slide-screen window, increase its width.
The sides of the bed can be lifted to transform it into a couch. Moreover, a projector was mounted to the rear doors, displaying video on a projector screen you can pull down at the front of the van. It's a lovely home theater setup.
The largest storage space inside this van is a garage underneath the bed. The massive electrical system from EcoFlow occupies its right side. Its 15 kWh capacity is equal to about 1,250 Ah - that's a lot of battery juice, allowing for worry-free off-grid adventures. On the opposite side, you'll find a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater rank and a router for the StarLink.
Overall, the "Batman Van" is a cool and incredibly well-equipped tiny home on wheels. As usual, Brooklyn Campervans has done a stellar job.
How about pricing? You've probably figured out that the company's rigs cost a fortune. A base build for custom Sprinter camper vans starts at $92,000 (€85,000), but the average build is somewhere around $120,000 (€110,880). We don't know the price of this project, but it's probably north of $120K. To be clear, that's just for the conversion – these quotes don't include the price of the base vehicle.