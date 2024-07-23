The Automotive Industry Lost Its Passion, and It Now Lives of Nostalgia

13 photos Photo: interesting.cars.insta/Creative Commons

I've learned to like automobiles with my father. He would show me a new model, buy me car magazines, and take me to fix his ride with him. From a given point on, I bought the magazines myself, read everything I could about cars, and refused to take a driver's license until I could buy my own wheels. My girlfriend at the time and my family convinced me otherwise, which was pretty useful in one of my first jobs. Eventually, I became a motoring writer. As such, it is my obligation to say nobody else will follow my steps.