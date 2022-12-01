Believe it or not, twelve years have passed since the launch of the first generation Audi R8 GT, a limited-edition variant of the popular two-seater sportscar that now has its own special place in petrolhead's hearts around the world. Although holding the same "GT" inscription, for next year, Audi developed an even more exclusive flavor of the current R8, one that might become the brand's most exclusive and desirable sportscar yet.