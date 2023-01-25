The ARC Linx P9 VTOL to Take Green Flights to Another Level

We’re not even at the point of regular air taxi operations, and folks in the business are already warning about a serious predicament – insufficient capacity. One of the ways of counteracting that is to focus on larger aircraft that are more spacious than eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) but still sustainable.
UK startup ARC Aero Systems paints a future where flying taxi services won’t be enough to meet the demand, considering the rate at which air travel is growing. Indeed, most of the eVTOL prototypes currently gearing up for operations are five-seaters at best, with a short-to-medium range.
And there’s good reason to trust the opinion of ARC Aero Systems’ team. Although the company’s first product was developed only a few years ago, in 2018, it quickly evolved into even better concepts in a short period of time. Like other manufacturers in this sector, ARC first perfected its cargo VTOL aircraft (the ARC C-150 and ARC C-600 were unveiled in 2022) and then moved to manned aircraft for passenger transportation.
This is what the new ARC Linx P9 is here to bring – drastically better capacity, with lower maintenance costs and zero-emissions. The VTOL was officially introduced at this year’s Airfinance Journal event in Dublin, and it showcases some interesting advantages, in comparison to both conventional helicopters and modern eVTOLs.
One of the key aspects is that it’s much more spacious and capable than an eVTOL. Designed with a nine-passenger cabin, it claims to have a double payload compared to eVTOLs on the market. The manufacturer compares its capacity to that of an AW109 chopper. At the same time, it would be much more affordable to operate than a rotorcraft such as this one. This is another one of its key points, claiming to reduce overall costs by up to 40%, compared to standard helicopters.
That’s mostly due to the uncomplicated propulsion system – a single rotor and turboprop engines that are meant to run on alternative fuel such as SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) or hydrogen. The Linx’s structure also plays an important part in that. The airframe built from corrosion-proof composite materials will significantly reduce weight and drag, which also contributes to fuel efficiency.
The nine-seater would be able to cover at least 860 km (534 miles) and increase this range to 1,300 km (807 miles) with the addition of an extra fuel tank. Add to this a cruising speed of about 300 kph (186 mph) plus the capability to take off and land without the need of dedicated runways, and you’ve got an interesting option for urban air transport.
For now, the Linx P9 is still just a concept, but the UK startup plans to open a HQ and Research Center called the “ARC VTOL House” soon, in Cranfield. If things go according to plan, this interesting alternative to eVTOLs could be ready for service by 2028.
