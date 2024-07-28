The Apocalypse Strikeforce Arnold Edition Makes GMC's Hummer EV Worthy of Terminator 

We could easily envision another installment in the long-running robot assassin franchise featuring this bonkers tuner build, which is the all-electric pickup truck built by General Motors on the Ultium platform with behemoth dimensions and bonkers specifications.
Alongside the Rivian R1T, General Motors' GMC Hummer EV was among the first all-electric pickup trucks produced by an American carmaker. The Ford F-150 Lightning and all the others, including the Tesla Cybertruck, only came much later. However, it seems the reborn Hummer EV didn't fare too well on the US car market – after the first six months of the year, it only sold 4,597 units compared to 15,645 examples for the F-150 Lightning, for example. There is plenty of catching up to do as the Tesla Cybertruck is coming fast from behind, and the all-electric manufacturer is ramping up production to meet the staggering pre-release demand.
The GMC Hummer EV, available for no less than $96,550 for the 2024 model year, has three grades available at the moment after the Edition 1 hype vaned – 2X with 570 hp and 311 miles of range, 3X with up to 1,000 horsepower and a 380-mile range, as well as the new 3X Omega Limited Edition, which costs no less than $150k! It does come with an exclusive Neptune Blue Matte paint, 18-inch Gloss Black Beadlock alloys with a Carbon Flash decorative ring, Lunar Horizon or Lunar Shadow premium leather inside, an Infinity Roof with removable transparent Sky Panels, black emblems, or the MultiPro Tailgate Audio System by Kicker, among others – and also has a catchy name.
But it sure won't beat the looks and moniker of the Apocalypse Strikeforce Arnold Edition, which directly references the times when the former California governor and Hollywood star wasn't aware of global warming and associated his tough guy persona with the original Hummer. Aside from that, we are also pretty darn sure that it would get his in-character approval if this GMC Hummer EV were used for a James Cameron-directed Terminator movie. Anyway, who's Apocalypse Manufacturing, or Apocalypse 6x6, as it's also known?
Well, the company resides in Pompano Beach, Florida, and has come to the attention of automotive enthusiasts as a member of the small but thriving community of aftermarket outlets that build, service, and sell 6x6 conversions of famous models. They started with the four horsemen of the Apocalypse, all in the form of custom trucks converted to 6x6 drivelines and equipped with tuned engines plus bespoke interiors: a trio of conversions based on the Jeep Gladiator with crazy names like Hellfire and Sinister 6, plus a 6x6 take on the Ram 1500 TRX called – what else other than 'Warlord.' The success was astonishing, and the company quickly expanded into making Ram 1500 TRX-based Super Trucks or Juggernauts, as well as the Darkhorse, which is a Ford Bronco-converted 6x6 pickup truck rather than a 500-hp Coyote V8-equipped Ford Mustang.
Soon, they couldn't ignore the calling of the EV lifestyle and invented something for the zero-emissions fans, too – Strikeforce is the name of their custom creation based on the GMC Hummer EV, and Nirvana is the build on the Rivian R1T. They're both amazing EV beasts – with 1,000 horsepower for the GMC Hummer EV and 835 hp for the Rivian R1T. However, the limitations of EV powertrains have forced the company to refrain from creating one of their signature 6x6 transformations. No worries, they have other goodies that compensate for the missing second rear axle. For example, they recently announced the Apocalypse Strikeforce Arnold Edition – with the same 1,000 horsepower of a 'regular' GMC Hummer EV but the looks of something that could survive the apocalypse if there's no EMP to wipe out the power sources.
As far as we can tell, the mix of black and white is like alpha and omega, yin and yang, or the beginning and the end – there are black wheels shod in 43-inch tires (!), massive side 'sills' to help people reach the high-riding interior, a crazy amount of lift to accommodate the off-road-focused modifications, a complete exterior tubular roll cage, a massive roof rack, additional off-road lights, and even some door protectors that look cool and seem ready to withstand a beating. There's no bedliner on the body like on some other creations from the company, but that doesn't make it any less imposing, for sure. So, what do you think? Is this the right all-electric full-size pickup truck for you?
Wait, before you go, if the answer is no, Apocalypse has another solution. Remember how we talked about the Strikeforce and Nirvana earlier, as they are based on the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T? Well, Apocalypse is getting ready to take on the Tesla Cybertruck, and embedded below is also a preview of the crazy things to come!
