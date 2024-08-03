The Alu\-Cab Khaya Is a Versatile, Well\-Equipped Truck Camper, But Its Price Will Shock You

If you prefer versatility over real estate and are looking to embark on mobile living adventures, a truck camper might be one of your best options. Yes, they lack valuable interior space but make up for it with their versatility and nearly unmatched mobility and drivability. Today, I'm taking a look at a truck camper with a surprisingly efficient design.
A vast range of truck campers is available, with varying sizes, designs, prices, and more. Some are permanently fixed to your truck, while others can be removed. But why would you want one that's removable?
Well, long story short, it doesn't compromise the functionality of your pickup truck, as you can still use it as a daily driver or to haul cargo. Moreover, it won't affect the resale value of your vehicle, as you can take the camper down and move to another vehicle or sell it when you want an upgrade.
Meet the Alu-Cab Khaya, a deluxe slide-on truck camper. Alu-Cab is a South African-based company specializing in building high-quality, rugged products for overlanding and camping, from rooftop tents to canopies, truck campers, and more.
As you might've figured out from the company's name, the Khaya truck camper is made of aluminum. Furthermore, three versions are available: Basic, 4 Sleeper, and 2 Sleeper. I will check out the latter.
The Khaya truck camper slides into your truck's bed and attaches to it using four straps. According to Alu-Cab, it'll take you about 45 minutes to remove it. However, you'll need jacks to do that, which are offered as extras.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior features, which are plenty of this camper. One of the most important accessories that comes stock on the Khaya is a 270-degree awning, which will provide a ton of shade, allowing you to spend more time outside.
Alu-Cab went even further by not only providing shade but also helping you with part of the camping setup. Specifically, the cab-over part of the Khaya has a table attached underneath. It can be slid out and installed around the camper, allowing you to enjoy a nice meal outside.
Move to the driver's side of the camper, and you'll discover two sizeable compartments with lockable flip-up doors. The larger one toward the rear has a zip-up pouch and houses some kitchenware, including a kettle, some bins, cups, and more. Moreover, attached to the inner part of its door is a table you can use for more prep space.
On the opposite side, you'll notice two mirrored compartments. Again, the larger one holds a diesel heater connected to a tank and an exhaust, racks to mount accessories easily, and a simple electrical system with fuses, a DC-DC charger, and a 220V charger. The other compartment is designed to hold a propane canister.
This camper doesn't have a toilet, but at least you have a shower, which is also located in the propane compartment. Furthermore, you'll discover an Alu-Cab Shower Cube at the front, which offers more privacy.
The truck camper integrates brake lights, turn signals, and backup lights at the rear. This is also where you'll find the entrance to the camper—it opens upward and has some pouches on its inner side. Moreover, one cool feature is a ramp attached to the entry door that can be removed.
The entire top panel can be unlatched and lifted to reveal a large rooftop tent. Since the top panel is quite heavy, especially if you add roof accessories, Alu-Cab installed gas struts to help you push it upward.
The tent boasts zip-down windows with privacy screens, pouches attached to a padded ceiling, and a light. Its mattress is the width of a double bed and the length of a queen-size bed, so even taller people can sleep inside without issues.
On the left side, there's a long bench with storage spaces underneath. In fact, this entire living space is packed with storage options, including some more pouches, various zippable compartments, and bungee cords.
The driver's side wall also has a small door that leads into the kitchen I mentioned earlier. On the opposite side, Alu-Cab fitted a tall unit integrating a sink/two-burner stove combo, a slide-out bamboo cutting board, and two drawers. On the wall, you'll also notice controllers for the water and diesel heaters and a vent for the latter.
Finally, the front part of the interior has a huge storage unit with zippable cabinets, one of which houses the water heater connected to an 18.5-gallon (70-liter) freshwater tank above. But here's the awesome part: this unit is also designed to hold the tent's floor.
All in all, this is one practical truck camper offering a surprising amount of storage space. It has a sturdy build and can be an excellent tiny home for weekend (or even longer) getaways for two people.
However, there's one more thing I have to mention, which I'm sure will shock you, as it did to me. The base version of the Khaya truck camper costs an outrageous $33,474 (€30,677), or at least that's one of the prices from one of its dealers, OK4WD.
I know this is a premium product with a heavy-duty aluminum build, packing the basics for camping adventures. But still, that's a lot of money. For that same amount of money, you could build a proper camper van or get your hands on a cool off-road trailer.
I can't deny that the Alu-Cab Khaya is an ultra-functional, cleverly designed truck camper, but many potential customers might be scared by its high price tag.
Regarding dimensions, the 2 Sleeper measures 2,859 mm (112 inches) in length, 1,483 mm (58 inches) in height, and 1,850 mm (73 inches) in width. It tips the scales at 400 kg (882 lb.) dry, but you can increase that to 770 kg (1,698 lb.) if you fully kit it out. Moreover, it's compatible with most mid-sized short-bed and long-bed pickup trucks.
On top of the camper, you'll find Alu-Cab's roof rack system. There's also plenty of space to install some gear or solar panels, which the company offers as an optional extra.
Here's one thing I'm a bit confused about. What's the reason why Alu-Cab chose to install a diesel heater? Why not go for a propane-powered heater since you already have a propane locker on the rig? As you'll soon see, the propane canister powers a stove inside the camper, so removing it wasn't an option. Instead, I feel like they could've used the extra space the diesel tank is occupying for another feature. Let me know in the comments below if I'm missing something. Perhaps the answer is efficiency, as diesel heaters are more efficient than propane ones.
Step inside the truck camper, and you will be greeted by a simple yet efficiently designed interior. Its floor has non-slip rubber matting, while its walls are upholstered with grey fabric.
Specifically, the floor is made out of two parts, which can both be lifted so you can enter the tent without having to exit the camper. Moreover, you can keep these two parts up to be able to stand up when inside the camper, as gas struts support them.
To be fair, I'm sure that part of the reason this price is so high is because the truck camper is fabricated in South Africa, so dealers must get their money back after importing it to the United States.
