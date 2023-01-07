The All-New VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Models Could Change the U.S. EV Landscape

During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from Las Vegas, Nevada, VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, showcased their latest and greatest models like the VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. This being said, today we're focusing on the VF 6 and 7 crossover models because the specs just got out, along with some price guestimations.
Starting with the VF 6 Eco model it's going to have a battery capacity of 59.6 kWh with a reported range of 248 miles or 399 km. The max power output is 130 kW or 174 hp (176 ps), with 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. It also has an FWD system with 17-inch wheels.
Next up is the VF 6 Plus model, featuring the same 59.6 kWh battery capacity but with fewer miles on the range meter. This one is supposed to run for 237 miles (381 km). However, it packs a bigger punch, rated at 150 kW or 201 hp (204 ps). The torque is also increased, measuring 228 lb-ft (310 Nm). It's FWD as well, but with 19-inch wheels.
Next up, the two VF 7 models are just a bit bigger, but not by much. If the VF 6s have a wheelbase of 107.5 inches (2,730 mm), the 7s are just 4.3 inches (109 mm) longer, at 111.8 inches (2,840 mm). The overall dimensions also differ. The VF 6s measure 166.9 (L) x 71.7 (W) x 62.8 (H) inches (4,238 x 1,820 x 1,594 mm), while the 7s come in at 178.9 (L) x 74.4 (W) x 64.4 (H) inches (4,545 x 1,890 x 1,635.75 mm).
Now that we got all that extremely vital measurement information out of the way let's see what lies under the proverbial hood. (Now that's one expression that's going to go away in time). The battery capacity for the VF 7 Eco is rated at 75.3 kWh, with an estimated range of 280 miles or 450 km.
It also has more electric ponies, 201 hp (204 ps) of them, to be exact, or 150 kW. It's FWD, and it can produce 228 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque. The wheel size is 19 inches.
Lastly, we have the VF 7 Plus, with the same 75.3 kWh battery but with a smaller range estimate of 268 miles or 431 km. This is the most powerful variant, capable of producing 348 hp (353 ps) or 260 kW. Even the torque difference is considerable, measuring 368 lb-ft (500 Nm).
It might have something to do with the fact that it's the only AWD among the four nameplates. The wheels are a bit beefier as well, measuring 20 inches for the stock version and 21 inches if you want to go all out. While the previous three models have an infotainment screen of 12.9 inches, the VF 7 Plus has a 15-inch one.
Important to note is that all the mentioned ranges are based on WLTP standards and not on official EPA ranges.
According to the manufacturer, they all have ADAS features, including a Level 2 Highway Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Emergency Lane Keep Assist. Lastly, they will have one of the latest fads from the EV market, the FOTA, better known as Firmware Over-The-Air technology.
After this is said and done, there's some good news and some bad news left. The good news is that the VF 8 and 9 models will be available for the U.S. of A. You can even reserve one now for 200 bucks, although I'd wait for the reviews to come out first.
The other kind of news is related to the fact that VF 5, 6, and 7 are currently only destined for the Vietnamese market. However, the word on the street is that the VF 6 should arrive on the shores of American soil in roughly 12 months' time.
Official prices have not been offered at the time of writing, but sources from the auto industry guestimate the VF 6 Eco to cost $30,000, the VF 6 Plus $35,000, with the VF 7 Eco going for $37,000, and the VF 7 Plus for $45,000.
