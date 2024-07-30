The 2025 Pagani Utopia Roadster Breaks Cover, It Is a $3.3 Million Mind-Blowing Machinery

Pagani has unveiled the topless version of its insane Utopia. Customers will be able to choose either a soft top or a hard top, an automated manual or an automatic, mated to the V12 devoid of any electrification. Each example will come with a starting price of $3.35 million.
The Utopia Roadster is just as heavy as the Coupe version, unlike many other roadsters, which, due to the usual chassis reinforcement necessary when the roof is chopped off, come with a serious weight penalty. Therefore, the topless Utopia tips the scales at 2,822 pounds (1,280 kilograms), just like its coupe sibling.
The design of the new Utopia Roadster mirrors that of the coupe, unveiled two years ago, except for the restyled roof. It retains the aggressive front fascia, with the dual rounded headlights, flanking a gaping grille, and the head-turning butterfly doors.
New floor mats showed up on board the Roadster, mimicking the texture specific to an outboard boat. The future owner will lock and unlock the model with a new key fob, redesigned to mirror the roadster silhouette.
The car is built around the same monocoque chassis, entirely redesigned to optimize rigidity and resistance. If potential customers go for the hard top, they will store it inside the vehicle when not in use, which sounds like a compromise. Meanwhile, the soft time can be stored inside a suitcase mounted behind the two seats.
The unit takes five-axis milling machines 28 hours of continuous work to complete. At the end of the day, the steering wheel weighs 3.53 pounds (1.6 kilograms).
Future owners will also be able to order a set of carbon suitcases covered in leather, which have room specifically designed for them in a special compartment next to the V12 engine.
The optional Sport Pack, which is also available for the coupe, can take customization to a whole new level. It brings the exposed carbon Habanero Red, inspired by Zonda's Dubai Red, and Aeroblade carbon deflectors on the wheels, acting like turbines. They extract the hot air from the wheel arches and help cool the brakes.
The seven-speed Xtrac gearbox, either an automated manual with paddle shifters or an automatic, puts the power down through the rear wheels with the assistance of an electronic differential. All these lead to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph), which is below what the Coupe can do: 220 mph (354 kph).
The drop-top Pagani rides on an active suspension and either 21- or 22-inch wheels. It wears Pirelli P Zero Corsa, Winter, or Trofeo RS tires, connected to the innovative sensor system called Pirelli Cyber Tyre, which collects information regarding stability control and traction control systems.
The model, equipped with the Sport Pack, will make its public debut at the Monterey Car Week, set to take place between August 9 and 18.
Pagani will only roll out 130 examples, each starting at 3.1 million euros, before taxes, which translates to $3.35 million.
