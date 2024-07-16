The All-New Audi A5 and S5 Family Includes Sedan and Avant Models, a First for the Series

Audi's CEO, Gernot Dollner, says this is the next (major) step in the company's fresh model initiative that started with the introduction of the Audi Q6 e-tron earlier during the spring.
After losing copious amounts of sales ground to the rivals from BMW and Mercedes across various regions, Audi's corner office head honchos gave the green light to an important initiative: more than 20 new models will be introduced in 2024 and 2025, of which more than ten will be all-electric.
The kickoff was the world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron earlier this year, and over the coming years, the company will have a dual approach: "We will expand our range of electric models step by step. At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines," said the chief executive officer.
The next step in their release calendar is now official – the first members of the all-new A5 family are official, the sedan and Avant station wagon versions. This month, we're also waiting for the Audi A6 e-tron all-electric version, and the new Audi Q5 will arrive in time for the fall season. This shows how the strategy will unfold – all ICE-powered models will get odd numerals, while the e-tron EVs will get even numerals.
The approach for the new A5 family is holistic – electrification will be integral with the latest generation of internal combustion engines, modernized facilities, and optimized production processes wait for the start of manufacturing, and the highest environmental and quality standards will be achieved with "lower energy consumption and sustainable water use (…), an increased level of automation and innovative technologies."
As for the fresh Audi A5 sedan and Avant, it's going to be hard to distinguish them from the outgoing B9 Audi A4 sedan and Avant introduced in 2016 and refreshed in 2020 because of the traditionally evolutionary design reinterpretation. Although they launched a new chapter in their segment, the A5s look pretty darn generic unless you're a diehard Audi fan who knows the minute differences.
Moving inside, there are displays everywhere – including for the front passenger. The new Audi A5 integrates the E³ electronic architecture, and the latest, slimmer, free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display is curved and equipped with OLED technology. It consists of the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, the 14.5-inch MMI touch display, as well as the optional 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display, which is not so perfectly integrated into the dashboard design as Audi would like us to believe. There's also a configurable head-up display, of course.
Under the hood, the A5s feature a new MHEV plus system based on 48V technology that's supposedly more efficient than a regular mild hybrid system. The engine options at launch include the 2.0 TFSI with 110 kW (150 ps/148 hp) or 150 kW (204 ps/201 hp) featuring a VTG (variable turbine geometry), the MHEV plus-equipped 2.0 TDI also with 201 hp, and the 3.0-liter V6 TFSI of the S5 models. The latter has MHEV plus and 270 kW (367 ps or 362 hp); it sends the power through a revised S tronic dual-clutch transmission to the quattro all-wheel drive system. Prices kick off at 45,200 euros or a little more than $49k at the current exchange rates.
"We have a clear vision for redefining 'Vorsprung durch Technik', focused on design, UI/UX, driving dynamics, and efficiency. With our new Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron, A5, and Q5 models, we’re leaving no room for doubt about the direction we’re headed," announced the brand's leader.
