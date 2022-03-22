The 727-HP Hoss Fly Barstool With a Big-Block V8 Is the Craziest Thing One Could Drive

This is the modern version of a witch’s broomstick, only instead of the stick, there’s a monstrous big-block 572-ci V8 engine under your tushies. There’s enough power for a 1980s-era Formula 1 car behind you and this should scare anyone with a sane mind. And yet, motorized bar stools are as common as karts on a racetrack.
Motorized barstools are nothing new, having been around for decades. Most of them are powered by small lawnmower engines though, with less than 5 horsepower to move around. But with the man’s desire to go faster, stronger and higher came a new trend, and the small lawnmower engine was replaced with car engines. Going to the extreme, this Host Fly Barstool has the bigger and most powerful engine you could build a motorized barstool upon, with a 727-horsepower 572-ci V8.
To be sure, Hoss Fly does not make motorized barstools. It is just too dangerous and people might sue. They instead offer DIY kits for people to make them themselves. Depending on how fast the buyer needs to die, these come in different shapes and, of course, prices. The cheapest of them costs $8,900, while the most expensive Big Block Deluxe tops up at $10,900. They don’t include the engine either, so it’s up to you to choose the weapon of choice.
The Pennsylvania company makes the tubular steel frames, all four wheels, the steering system and the steering wheel, the seat that attaches to the top of the air filter, as well as the fuel tank and the automatic transmission. You just need to bring the engine and you’re ready for the (probably last) ride of your life. There’s a reason why no one remembers who the inventor of the motorized barstool was, you know...
There’s no word about how many kits Hoss Fly has sold or how many were completed, but from time to time one of those wacky machines pops up on auctions. This is how we found out one of the more expensive Big Block Deluxe kits on auction at Mecum, complete with the big-block engine. It’s a Chevrolet crate engine with a 572-ci (9.4-liter) displacement and 727 horsepower.
Considering the whole contraption weighs about 780 lbs (354 kg), we’re talking about an impressive power-to-weight ratio of over 2,050 horsepower per tonne. That’s probably more than a Formula 1 car.
