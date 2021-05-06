The 24K Gold-Plated Tesla Model S Plaid Is the Ultimate Flex, but Still Dumb

Humanity’s fascination with gold is not new and, by the looks of it, it will be another while before it goes away, to be replaced by something else. Since time immemorial, man has believed that gold displaying jewelry and gold-plated everything is symbol of status, elegance and sophistication, and ultimately, self-worth.

















Caviar doesn’t say, but presumably, the gold layers will be covered by an extra layer of paint, so as to keep vandals from ripping it off with their bare hands. The combination between the bright gold accents and the deep black of the body of the car is meant to make for an even more dramatic appearance.



Each golden Model S comes



“This is a new word in luxury car modding,” Caviar boasts. “Dare to walk such a beast along the main streets of the city? Be careful, you can dazzle those around you with your splendor.”



Dazzle you definitely will, but not in a good way. There is always something inherently tacky in real-day, practical objects plated in gold, whether they’re cars or bicycles, sink faucets, or furniture pieces. Every once in a while, designers do get it right, finding that very subtle and undefinable balance between decadent and tacky to deliver true collectibles.



This is not one of those times. In Caviar’s defense, gold-plated cars are never anything more than shameless cries for attention and ill-fated attempts at



Elegance is not about showing off, and luxury isn’t about decking yourself in gold and standing in the direct sunlight to show it off. Having to state all this out loud in order to sell cars is probably the first indication that it’s not true.



Then again, to each their own. If anyone can afford to pay more than double the price on a Model S so it’s plated with real gold and doesn’t mind that the car is defaced it, then so be it. It’s a weird and dumb flex, but at least it will make for a nice sight in traffic. Make sure you wear shades, though.



We’re not here to discuss whether several gold chains worn on top of a T-shirt make you a more worthy individual than someone who only has one, because the answer is obvious. We’re here to talk about the latest manifestation of humanity’s fascination with gold, which also happens to be the world’s most expensive Tesla and, quite possibly, the ugliest. Plating cars in gold is not new. Certain individuals have shown a long-standing preference for blinged-out autos, and they probably pertain to that same category of people who consider driving a gold-plated car the ultimate symbol of status and elegance. For these people, Caviar, the Russian outlet that customizes luxury items into limited-edition high-end products, has a huge surprise in store. Announced late last month , here is the Tesla Model Excellence 24K. It is the world’s only gold-plated Tesla, the world’s most expensive electric vehicle and, according to Caviar, “the quintessence of sophistication, luxury and self-confidence,” the car of the future, the truly high-tech luxury vehicle. It is also the world’s dumbest and most unclassy flex, and probably an invitation to getting robbed blind. Caviar will be making only 99 such Tesla Model S , the Plaid variant, each retailing at $300,000. For this kind of money, you get “the world’s best electric car” (no argument here), with the grille, side skirts, rear-view mirrors, discs, and front and rear bumpers dipped in gold. Only the purest kind will be used, also known as 999 gold or 24-karat gold, applied with the double electroplated technique.Caviar doesn’t say, but presumably, the gold layers will be covered by an extra layer of paint, so as to keep vandals from ripping it off with their bare hands. The combination between the bright gold accents and the deep black of the body of the car is meant to make for an even more dramatic appearance.Each golden Model S comes with an iPhone , a choice between 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, in either gold titanium or black titanium. The entire series is limited to 99 items, a number Caviar favors for most of its products, which, yes, are mostly inspired by Tesla and Apple.“This is a new word in luxury car modding,” Caviar boasts. “Dare to walk such a beast along the main streets of the city? Be careful, you can dazzle those around you with your splendor.”Dazzle you definitely will, but not in a good way. There is always something inherently tacky in real-day, practical objects plated in gold, whether they’re cars or bicycles, sink faucets, or furniture pieces. Every once in a while, designers do get it right, finding that very subtle and undefinable balance between decadent and tacky to deliver true collectibles.This is not one of those times. In Caviar’s defense, gold-plated cars are never anything more than shameless cries for attention and ill-fated attempts at feigning sophistication through opulence.Elegance is not about showing off, and luxury isn’t about decking yourself in gold and standing in the direct sunlight to show it off. Having to state all this out loud in order to sell cars is probably the first indication that it’s not true.Then again, to each their own. If anyone can afford to pay more than double the price on a Model S so it’s plated with real gold and doesn’t mind that the car is defaced it, then so be it. It’s a weird and dumb flex, but at least it will make for a nice sight in traffic. Make sure you wear shades, though.