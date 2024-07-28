The 2025 Omnibus Travel Trailer Brings 'Ultra-Light Luxury' to Any Adventure

You could argue that having a reliable, perfectly comfortable, and all-season ready shelter when you're out in the great outdoors is in itself a luxury. Throw in all the basic creature comforts and enough space to fit the entire (small) family, as well as affordable pricing, and you're looking at a real-life equivalent of an RV unicorn.
And a unicorn is precisely what the Omnibus is going for.
It's the latest addition to the lineup from AxelCamp, a small, U.S., Maine-based family business that delivers "squaredrop and teardrop campers that can be towed by almost anything and fit in a standard garage." The company's towables aim for that perfect and seemingly elusive combination of affordability, ease of use, compactness, and comfort.
The Omnibus is new to the family – so new that it's yet to be listed as an available model on the official website.
The first prototype was showcased online before it was even completed, with AxelCamp introducing it in all its glory earlier this month. Based on the video tour, the builder is gauging interest in the model by counting those interested in such a build, but it won't be delivered until sometime in 2025, hopefully in the first part of the year.
Like many other family-run or small businesses, AxelCamp started out from the desire to fill a gap in the market: a towable that was small on the outside but big on the inside. Something "that could be tucked away, could be towed by almost anything and would survive the Maine winters." That's easier said than done, but AxelCamp believes they've been working towards achieving that mission.
The Omnibus, or 2025 Omnibus as seems to be the official name, is yet another step in that direction. It's small and lightweight enough that it can be moved by hand and towed by the daily driver, yet spacious inside to fit all those things you can't or won't do without at camp. It's tested in harsh weather, be it cold winter nights or blazing summer days.
The Omnibus is designed for two people but could sleep three just as well, if you include the couch. AxelCamp is also considering the option of removing the couch and putting in bunk beds, in which case occupancy could go as high as four and it would become a suitable family RV.
Features include a 16-gallon (60.5-liter) tank of freshwater, a 10-gallon (38-liter) for gray, and an array of portable toilets to choose from, from basic to composting and bag sealing. Appliances are all electric – in fact, everything onboard is electric, running either on 12V or 110V, so you can operate the trailer on solar, shore power, or a combination of both, depending on what your idea of a perfect nature outing entails.
Storage options abound, which is a lovely surprise for such a small footprint and a necessary feature if you use it as a family RV. You get storage in the microwave tower that also holds the battery, under the sink in the galley, and under the bed, where you'll also find the water tanks and the water heater.
The Omnibus seems to exist at the intersection of DIY (do it yourself) builds and mass-produced units, at least based on the builder's promotional materials. But AxelCamp promises they're using the most skilled craftspeople in Maine and the best material to produce towables that are then tested in real-life scenarios to ensure they deliver exactly what they promise: reliability and high quality in a compact, lightweight, and affordable form factor.
Described as "ultra-light luxury" for the entire family, as long as the family is a small unit with just one kid, preferably still very young to fit comfortably on the couch, the Omnibus is a single-axle travel trailer built on top of a Karavan powder-coated frame. The shell is composite PVC welded and riveted, manufactured through a patent-pending process, and insulated at least for an R7.5 value so that it's usable all year round.
The prototype tips the scales at about 2,400 lbs, but that's not the official number yet. The layout integrates a small wet bathroom, a galley extension dubbed the "microwave tower" on the opposite side, the actual galley, a couch that doubles as dinette and living room, and a queen- or king-size bed in the rear.
The Omnibus gets a water heater, a MaxxAir AC and roof fan, a microwave, and electric water pump. Optionally, you can add a heater, but the builder says the trailer is perfectly comfortable in chilly weather without one thanks to insulation – though not in the wintertime. In the summer, you have plenty of opening windows, all of them made of double-glazed polycarbonate, the AC, and the fan for maximum ventilation.
Because the Omnibus is still in prototype stage, there's no pricing estimate for it and the full list of features is yet to be revealed. Chances are we won't know more about it until later this year, as work on the prototype wraps up. A standard AxelCamp towable comes with a 2-month lead time and a $1,000 deposit when placing an order, but quotes are offered on an individual basis.