The 2025 Ford Maverick Is Here, the Hybrid Version Finally Gets All-Wheel Drive

Ford has unveiled the 2025 Ford Maverick. A new hybrid version with all-wheel drive now appears in the lineup. The model received a redesigned front end and a larger touchscreen.
Ford has read between the lines, pulled the brake on EVs, and is marching ahead with the hybrids. The 2025 Ford Maverick comes not only as a hybrid but also as an all-wheel drive, available with all trims.
The hybrid version is powered by the 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle inline-four engine working alongside an electric motor for 191 horsepower (194 metric horsepower) and 155 pound-feet (210 Newton meters) of torque. A continuously variable automatic gearbox (CVT) helps put the power down, and this time, it is doing it through all four wheels.
There is also a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which produces 238 horsepower, available exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed auto box.
The 2025 Ford Maverick comes with a redesigned front fascia. It has new headlights, a new grille, and a new bumper. Customers can go for the entry-level XL, the mid-level XLT, the range-topping Lariat, or the off-road-focused Tremor, which now turns into a trim instead of being an optional package as before.
To make maneuvering easier in tight spaces, Ford equipped the pickup with a 360-degree camera as well as the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which are offered as standard on the Lariat and Tremor.
The FoMoCo came up with a new 13.2-inch touchscreen on board its 2025 Maverick to replace the previous 8-inch display. It integrates Ford's SYNC4 infotainment system with a new built-in 5G modem and offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
The driver will get the relevant driving information via the new 8-inch digital instrument cluster. Customers can choose from new interior colors and materials.
Meanwhile, the Maverick's 4.5-foot Flexbed keeps the multi-position tailgate and sports storage pockets built into the sidewalls and dividers. There is also a power outlet back there.
The pickup with front-wheel drive sports a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), while the all-wheel drive hybrid can do as much as 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms). The towing capacity is 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) or 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) if the future owner checks the optional 4K Tow Package box.
Order books for the 2025 Ford Maverick open on August 1. First customers will receive their pickups starting late 2024. They will pay $26,295 (destination and delivery fee of $1,595 not included) for the entry-level Maverick.
Ford reminds customers that the model is the most affordable in the midsize pickup segment in America. They also brag that 60 percent of Maverick customers trade in vehicles from other brands.
