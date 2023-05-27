The 2024 Range Rover by SV Bespoke: A Journey of Self-Expression and Co-Creation

Range Rover, the forever etalon of the luxury SUV segment, has taken personalization to a new level by introducing, earlier this month, the SV Bespoke commissioning service, offering clients even more heightened levels of choice and refinement. The program is available on Autobiography and SV models, which feature a range of updates and innovations to maintain Range Rover's status as the world's most desirable luxury SUV.
Whether a plug-in hybrid or a powerful V8 with mild hybrid technology, the Range Rover has something for everyone. And with the SV Bespoke service, clients can make their Range Rover truly unique by selecting from a vast choice of materials, color combinations, finishes, and custom embroidery and detailing. Let's explore together the features of this exclusive service and the highlights of the new Range Rover model.
But for some clients, this is not enough. They want to make their Land Rover theirs, reflecting their style and preferences. That's why Land Rover brought the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division back to life in 2014, comprised of a dedicated team of experts passionate about delivering unique expressions of Land Rover luxury and performance.
SVO handles the most notable vehicles in Land Rover's portfolio, such as the Range Rover SVAutobiography, the Range Rover Sport SVR, or the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. These vehicles feature enhanced powertrains, chassis, design, and technology, offering the ultimate driving experience for discerning customers.
The SV Bespoke service allows customers to express their individuality and creativity through their vehicle, making it a singular masterpiece that reflects their vision and passion. The service has been top-rated among clients worldwide, who appreciate the attention to detail and craftsmanship that goes into every Bespoke project.
The SV Bespoke service starts with a one-to-one consultation with an SV Bespoke expert, either at the SV Bespoke Commissioning Suite in the UK, at selected global retailers, or online through a virtual service. The expert will guide the client through choosing the finishes they desire and offer suggestions and recommendations based on their preferences and lifestyle.
Alternatively, clients can imagine their own signature pigment through the exclusive Match to Sample service, allowing them to achieve any color they desire without compromise. For example, a client can request a shade that matches their favorite piece of jewelry, clothing, or artwork.
Moreover, the outer appearance can be complemented further by a contrasting roof, mirror caps, and exterior accents for maximum impact.
Speaking of accents, the new Range Rover also offers a selection of exterior trims and scripting manufactured in a wide range of precious metal finishes, the top-of-the-line being a 24 carat gold option for a touch of extravagance.
To elevate their journey of self-expression further still, clients can personalize their seating through embroidery and treadplates with bespoke graphics and messaging.
For example, they can request their initials, name, or logo to be embroidered on the headrests or seat bolsters or have a custom message engraved on the treadplates. They can also choose from various fonts and colors for embroidery and engraving.
The improved technology enables faster acceleration in EV mode, reducing the time to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in pure-electric power by five whole seconds. Additionally, using both power sources, the P550e can accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph (100kph) in 5 seconds flat, compared to the 5.5-second sprint time of the previous model.
These powerplants join the existing six-cylinder mild hybrid petrol and diesel Ingenium engines which offer significant reductions in CO2 emissions up to 16g/km and benefit from a pure-electric driving range of up to 75 miles (121km) while delivering an expected WLTP real-world range of up to 94km (59 miles).
Another drivetrain premiere comes in the form of the V8 engine, which also will benefit from Land Rover's MHEV technology. It will greatly improve the engine's efficiency by capturing energy when decelerating and braking and improves responses by redeploying the stored energy when accelerating while at the same time enhancing the smoothness of the start/stop functionality and overall driving experience.
The twin-turbo V8 MHEV petrol engine available on Range Rover SV increases its power output to 615 PS (452 kW/ 606 hp) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, delivering mind-boggling performance considering the vehicle's vast size.
The touchscreen has new sidebars with sliding controls for the volume and climate settings, which can be operated directly from any menu screen. The system also has haptic feedback that gives a tactile response to the user. Land Rover designed the system so that most functions can be performed within two taps of the home screen, making it easy and intuitive to use by anyone behind the steering wheel.
Additionally, these vehicles also feature voice control systems that enable drivers to adjust the cabin environment without taking their eyes off the road. The integrated Amazon Alexa voice AI and Land Rover voice control systems can recognize natural speech commands and execute them accordingly.
The Range Rover also introduces new Country Road Assist technology that makes driving more comfortable and effortless when activating the adaptive cruise control functionality. The system uses navigation data to automatically adapt the speed of the vehicle according to the road conditions, such as curves and speed limits and also helps to keep the car in its lane by applying gentle steering corrections if needed.
Not least, another technology that greatly improves the driving dynamics of the Range Rover is the so-called Dynamic Response Pro system, which uses electric actuators that can apply up to 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque to each axle, controlling the roll stiffness of the vehicle. The system reduces body roll when cornering for a more stable and agile ride. The system also adapts to different driving modes and situations, such as off-road or sporty driving.
Nestled within the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre, spanning an impressive 215,000 square feet (20,000 square meters), the SV Bespoke Commissioning Suite is an automotive haven for those interested in crafting extraordinary unique machines. This state-of-the-art facility confines four distinct zones: the VIP Commissioning Suite, Manufacturing Facility, Paint Facility, and a cutting-edge F1-style Technical Suite. Here is the place where Range Rovers will undergo their remarkable transformation, becoming a true embodiment of prosperous individuality.
The SV Bespoke service is not for the faint of heart. It is for those who appreciate exclusivity, quality, and craftsmanship and are willing to pay a premium. It is for those who want to own a Range Rover that is genuinely one of a kind, that reflects their personality and taste and showcases their success. In other words, it is for those who want to invest in luxury, not just financially but also emotionally and creatively.
Special Vehicle Operations - the road to an extra special Range Rover
The Land Rover brand has always been associated with pioneering the luxury SUV segment, challenging what's possible, and pushing the boundaries of engineering and design. For over 70 years, the company has been synonymous with exclusivity and capability, offering vehicles that combine serene comfort and road composure with impressive performance.
New SV Bespoke Service - individualist luxury
For clients who want to make their Range Rover genuinely unique and personal, Land Rover offers an exclusive SV Bespoke commissioning service on Autobiography and SV models. This service allows clients to co-create their own masterpieces with the guidance of an SV Bespoke expert, who will help them select from an extended choice of materials, color combinations, and finishes, as well as custom embroidery and detailing.
One of the main aspects of the SV Bespoke service is the vast array of exterior paint jobs. Clients can browse striking shades from the SV Bespoke curated palette, which features 230 colors inspired by nature, culture, and the brand's treasured heritage, featuring both satin and gloss finishes.
The interior of an SV Bespoke Range Rover is equally one-of-a-kind and luxurious, with a vast spectrum of options for materials, colors, and finishes. Clients can choose from a range of 391 interior material colorways, guided by the unconditional help of their SV Bespoke experts, who will guide them through a portfolio of skilfully curated combinations and recommendations.
When performance closely matches the discerning indulgence
The Range Rover offers a wide range of powertrain options that combine power and efficiency. The plug-in electric hybrid engines have been upgraded with a new 160kW (215 hp) electric motor that works with the 3.0-liter six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine to produce 550 PS (405 kW/542 hp) and 460 PS (339 kW/453 hp) in the P550e and P460e models, respectively – quite an increase from last year's models which offered "only" 510PS (376 kW and 502 hp) and 440 PS (323 kW and 433 hp).
The long-wheelbase Range Rover SV now offers electric hybrid power for the first time. Clients can choose the four-seat long wheelbase body design, coupled with the SV Signature Suite option and efficient electric hybrid power.
More high-tech than ever
The 2024 Range Rover also gets fitted with the newest technology solutions from Land Rover, adding to an outstanding selection of creature comforts and safety equipment. The latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system is controlled using a sleek 13.1-inch curved glass touchscreen and is expertly accompanied by a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster.
Not only that, but the Range Rover also has software over-the-air capabilities, which will ensure the vehicle and its state-of-art attributes are continuously updated, improving the automobile's capabilities over time.
Suppose you are keenly interested in the SV Bespoke service for the new Range Rover. In that case, you should reach out to your local retailer or pay a visit to the SV Bespoke Commissioning Suite in the United Kingdom. For added convenience, Land Rover also offers an online configurator allowing customers to delve into their endless options.
