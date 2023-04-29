The 2024 Lexus LM: A Minivan That Would Make Any Luxury Car Owner Jealous

Lexus, the luxury brand of Toyota, has unveiled its all-new LM at the 2023 Auto Shanghai 2023. The LM is the brand's flagship "luxury mover" that takes Lexus into a new market segment for luxurious, chauffeur-driven minivans.
The LM is designed as a space for complete relaxation and comfort, offering several interior configurations. It also equips hybrid or gasoline powertrain options, state-of-art technology and safety features, and a distinctive Lexus appearance. Let's discover together what makes the LM so unique and why it is a vehicle tailored to the elite and affluent who value luxury and comfort in their everyday transportation.
The Alphard was designed from the ground up to deliver a spacious and comfortable cabin for seven or eight passengers, with a choice of 2.4-liter and 3.0-liter gasoline engines. In 2003, Toyota added a hybrid variant, the Alphard Hybrid, incorporating its Hybrid Synergy Drive technology. Over the years, it has become popular in the industry, finding its way into most Toyota and Lexus models.
During those initial years, the Alphard was mainly sold in Japan, but it also found a market in many Asian countries and even in the Middle East, Belarus, and Russia. Over time, its popularity grew, and entered other markets such as China and Indonesia. The Alphard became a favored choice for chauffeur-driven services, especially in China, where customers valued its luxury and privacy features. The first-gen Alphard underwent two major facelifts in 2005 and 2008, and a second generation was launched in 2015 with a more dynamic and refined design.
The interior also received many enhancements compared to the Alphard, such as a large-screen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, a Mark Levinson sound system, and even a refrigerator with a champagne holder.
The LM offered two seating versions: a 4-seat variant with a large, adjustable rear seat and a partition screen for ultimate privacy and comfort, named the "Emperor Suite," based on the Alphard Royal Lounge variant, and a 7-seater configuration building upon the Alphard Executive Lounge configuration. The LM also received a hybrid powertrain option, dubbed the LM 350h, which combined a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for smooth and efficient performance.
In a nutshell, the all-new LM follows an unmistakable Lexus essence in its outer appearance, boasting a more prominent but still incredibly elegant spindle grille, new LED headlights and taillights, and restyled alloy wheels, to name a few intriguing features of this vehicle.
The front view is entirely dominated by the massive spindle grille, one of the most recognizable features of the Lexus design language, which is even more pronounced here on the LM minivan. Similar to the one found in the newest RX models, the grille pattern creates a dynamic and sophisticated impression by seamlessly morphing with the body, which now carries the name "Spindle Body." New LED headlights also flank the grille with a sharp and elegant shape completed by the signature Lexus L-shaped daytime running.
The side profile of the LM nods to its spacious cabin, with a long wheelbase and a high roofline, which even features a dual moonroof that enhances the sense of openness and spaciousness in the interior. The LM is fitted with multi-spoked alloy wheels that further enhance the perceived refinement of the all-new LM. The rearview is overpowered by the LED taillights arranged in a horizontal lightbar layout, underlining the sense of width, spaciousness, and dynamic stability of the LM.
The E-Four electric all-wheel drive system provides optimal traction and stability using an auxiliary electric motor to drive the rear wheels independently from the front wheels, allowing for precise torque distribution control according to the driving conditions. The system also has a regenerative braking system that recovers energy from braking and deceleration and stores it in a battery for later use.
On the other hand, the eAxle system is a type of electric drive module that integrates the motor, transaxle, and inverter in a compact unit that directly powers the vehicle's axle. The eAxle system is used in some Lexus models, such as the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first all-electric vehicle. The eAxle system offers more cruising range, expands the interior space, and provides instant torque delivery.
One of the standout features is the Pre-crash safety (PCS) system, which combines millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera for precise recognition and reliability. The Lane Departure Alert (LDA) can detect when the driver is distracted and activate an alert or lane departure control. The Abnormal Driver Response System detects impaired driver posture and warns others while gradually decelerating the vehicle, contributing to early driver rescue and first aid.
The Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) system assists the driver in avoiding potential risks, providing advanced deceleration support and constant steering assistance to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane. The e-Latch system incorporated in the front doors offers quiet and smooth operation with enhanced usability. Not least, the Safe Exit Assist (with Door Open Control) (SEA) detects approaching vehicles and bicycles, preventing the doors from opening, and ensuring the safety of both the driver and passengers.
The interior design of the LM reflects the Lexus philosophy of Omotenashi, or hospitality that anticipates and fulfills the needs and preferences of the customers. The LM offers a spacious, comfortable cabin with high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and efficient noise-reduction solutions that institute a quiet and serene environment.
The front-seat area of the LM incorporates the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concept, offering a modern and relaxing space for the driver, enabling them to leave all distractions behind. Furthermore, the instrument panel and central console are kept especially simple to facilitate an environment where the driver can focus solely on the road ahead. The vehicle's 6- and 7-seat versions are conceived to enable every passenger to have their own space on the inside, aided by the expansive trims and overhead consoles present throughout the cabin.
The 23-speaker Mark Levinson 3D Surround sound system, refrigerator, and storage compartments are seamlessly integrated, reducing visual noise and creating a relaxing environment for all passengers. This 4-seat configuration also features a dedicated rear seat Warmth-Sensing IR (Infrared) Matrix Sensor that detects occupants' temperature and adjusts the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle.
The interior colors of the LM are sophisticated and contemporary, with Solis White featuring copper accents and Black featuring gray tone gradations throughout. The rectangular door trim is finished with a subtle pattern, adding to the vehicle's clean-cut design.
While Lexus has not disclosed official pricing details for the LM, the costs associated with buying this luxurious minivan will undoubtedly be relatively high. Industry experts estimate a starting price of at least $120,000, with significant room for customization and personalization depending on the chosen configuration and trim.
However, the LM is the perfect vehicle for the elite and affluent clientele who demand the ultimate in comfort, style, and exclusivity. With its unrivaled chauffeured experience, hybrid or gasoline powertrain options, advanced technology and safety features, and distinctive Lexus design, the LM has already captured customers' hearts in China and other parts of Asia. The European market will soon be able to experience the LM for the first time, though there are currently no plans to bring this posh minivan to the US market.
From the Alphard to the Luxury Mover
The Lexus LM is a luxury minivan born from the success of the Toyota Alphard, a popular MPV in Asia. The Alphard was introduced by Toyota in 2002 as its top-end minivan, replacing four prior models in the lineup, including the Granvia and the Regius. The name Alphard comes from the Greek word "alpha," which denotes the brightest star in the Hydra constellation.
The Alphard was designed from the ground up to deliver a spacious and comfortable cabin for seven or eight passengers, with a choice of 2.4-liter and 3.0-liter gasoline engines. In 2003, Toyota added a hybrid variant, the Alphard Hybrid, incorporating its Hybrid Synergy Drive technology. Over the years, it has become popular in the industry, finding its way into most Toyota and Lexus models.
During those initial years, the Alphard was mainly sold in Japan, but it also found a market in many Asian countries and even in the Middle East, Belarus, and Russia. Over time, its popularity grew, and entered other markets such as China and Indonesia. The Alphard became a favored choice for chauffeur-driven services, especially in China, where customers valued its luxury and privacy features. The first-gen Alphard underwent two major facelifts in 2005 and 2008, and a second generation was launched in 2015 with a more dynamic and refined design.
In 2020, Lexus decided to enter the luxury minivan segment by launching the LM based on the Alphard but with a distinctive Lexus identity. The LM designation stood for "Luxury Mover," and it was the first minivan to join the Lexus lineup.
The interior also received many enhancements compared to the Alphard, such as a large-screen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, a Mark Levinson sound system, and even a refrigerator with a champagne holder.
The LM offered two seating versions: a 4-seat variant with a large, adjustable rear seat and a partition screen for ultimate privacy and comfort, named the "Emperor Suite," based on the Alphard Royal Lounge variant, and a 7-seater configuration building upon the Alphard Executive Lounge configuration. The LM also received a hybrid powertrain option, dubbed the LM 350h, which combined a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for smooth and efficient performance.
How extravagant can a minivan get?
After the success of the first-gen LM, Lexus took things even further. They revealed the all-new 2024 model year of the LM at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, or Auto Shanghai for short, on April 18, 2023. The second generation of the flagship "Luxury Mover" will mark Lexus's market expansion into the luxurious, chauffeur-driven minivan segment, as the brand plans to sell its luxurious minivan in over 60 countries all over the world, including the European continent.
In a nutshell, the all-new LM follows an unmistakable Lexus essence in its outer appearance, boasting a more prominent but still incredibly elegant spindle grille, new LED headlights and taillights, and restyled alloy wheels, to name a few intriguing features of this vehicle.
The front view is entirely dominated by the massive spindle grille, one of the most recognizable features of the Lexus design language, which is even more pronounced here on the LM minivan. Similar to the one found in the newest RX models, the grille pattern creates a dynamic and sophisticated impression by seamlessly morphing with the body, which now carries the name "Spindle Body." New LED headlights also flank the grille with a sharp and elegant shape completed by the signature Lexus L-shaped daytime running.
The side profile of the LM nods to its spacious cabin, with a long wheelbase and a high roofline, which even features a dual moonroof that enhances the sense of openness and spaciousness in the interior. The LM is fitted with multi-spoked alloy wheels that further enhance the perceived refinement of the all-new LM. The rearview is overpowered by the LED taillights arranged in a horizontal lightbar layout, underlining the sense of width, spaciousness, and dynamic stability of the LM.
Only hybrid drivetrains
The LM will be offered with a selection of two Toyota-derived drivetrain hybrid options: one featuring a 2.4-Liter inline 4-cylinder turbo powerplant connected to an eAxle system and a 2.5-Liter inline 4-cylinder engine mated to an E-Four all-wheel drive system.
The E-Four electric all-wheel drive system provides optimal traction and stability using an auxiliary electric motor to drive the rear wheels independently from the front wheels, allowing for precise torque distribution control according to the driving conditions. The system also has a regenerative braking system that recovers energy from braking and deceleration and stores it in a battery for later use.
On the other hand, the eAxle system is a type of electric drive module that integrates the motor, transaxle, and inverter in a compact unit that directly powers the vehicle's axle. The eAxle system is used in some Lexus models, such as the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first all-electric vehicle. The eAxle system offers more cruising range, expands the interior space, and provides instant torque delivery.
Safety is a top priority in the LM
The LM also boasts advanced technology and safety features that enhance the driving experience and provide reassurance for both the driver and passengers. Some of them include the Lexus Safety System +, which includes features such as Pre-Crash Safety System, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Parking Support Brake, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Panoramic View Monitor. The LM also has an Intelligent Clearance Sonar that detects obstacles around the vehicle and alerts the driver.
One of the standout features is the Pre-crash safety (PCS) system, which combines millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera for precise recognition and reliability. The Lane Departure Alert (LDA) can detect when the driver is distracted and activate an alert or lane departure control. The Abnormal Driver Response System detects impaired driver posture and warns others while gradually decelerating the vehicle, contributing to early driver rescue and first aid.
The Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) system assists the driver in avoiding potential risks, providing advanced deceleration support and constant steering assistance to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane. The e-Latch system incorporated in the front doors offers quiet and smooth operation with enhanced usability. Not least, the Safe Exit Assist (with Door Open Control) (SEA) detects approaching vehicles and bicycles, preventing the doors from opening, and ensuring the safety of both the driver and passengers.
First-class Japanese experience
The LM is designed as a space for complete relaxation and comfort, offering several seating configurations: a three-row, 6- or 7-seat arrangement or an even more exclusive 4-seat layout designed for the affluent chauffeur-driven customers.
The interior design of the LM reflects the Lexus philosophy of Omotenashi, or hospitality that anticipates and fulfills the needs and preferences of the customers. The LM offers a spacious, comfortable cabin with high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and efficient noise-reduction solutions that institute a quiet and serene environment.
The front-seat area of the LM incorporates the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concept, offering a modern and relaxing space for the driver, enabling them to leave all distractions behind. Furthermore, the instrument panel and central console are kept especially simple to facilitate an environment where the driver can focus solely on the road ahead. The vehicle's 6- and 7-seat versions are conceived to enable every passenger to have their own space on the inside, aided by the expansive trims and overhead consoles present throughout the cabin.
The 4-seat model of the LM is explicitly designed for chauffeur-driven use and raises the level of personalization and privacy. The rear compartment can be separated from the front area by a striking 48-inch wide-screen display, and a retractable glass partition provides privacy without sacrificing the feeling of airiness.
The 23-speaker Mark Levinson 3D Surround sound system, refrigerator, and storage compartments are seamlessly integrated, reducing visual noise and creating a relaxing environment for all passengers. This 4-seat configuration also features a dedicated rear seat Warmth-Sensing IR (Infrared) Matrix Sensor that detects occupants' temperature and adjusts the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle.
The interior colors of the LM are sophisticated and contemporary, with Solis White featuring copper accents and Black featuring gray tone gradations throughout. The rectangular door trim is finished with a subtle pattern, adding to the vehicle's clean-cut design.
Furthermore, the LM emphasizes an inherently relaxing indoor environment that meets the diverse needs of customers. Indirect lighting creates a cozy atmosphere; passengers can choose from 64 illumination colors, including 14 themed and 50 custom colors. For the first time, Lexus deployed the "Rear Climate Concierge" inside the all-new LM, providing integrated air-conditioning control, seat position, sunshades, and lighting. Not least, the rear multi-operation panel is a detachable touch-screen controller that allows passengers to control a variety of rear-seat functions.
While Lexus has not disclosed official pricing details for the LM, the costs associated with buying this luxurious minivan will undoubtedly be relatively high. Industry experts estimate a starting price of at least $120,000, with significant room for customization and personalization depending on the chosen configuration and trim.
However, the LM is the perfect vehicle for the elite and affluent clientele who demand the ultimate in comfort, style, and exclusivity. With its unrivaled chauffeured experience, hybrid or gasoline powertrain options, advanced technology and safety features, and distinctive Lexus design, the LM has already captured customers' hearts in China and other parts of Asia. The European market will soon be able to experience the LM for the first time, though there are currently no plans to bring this posh minivan to the US market.