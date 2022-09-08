The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Is Here, the MSRP of $30K Is Not Guaranteed

The 2024 Equinox EV 2RS will be followed by the rest of the made-in-Mexico range, which will most likely start shipping in the first quarter of 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in five trims. It'll offer a maximum of 300 mi (483 km) of GM-estimated range, and come as a front-wheel-drive (FWD) or as an electric all-wheel-drive (eAWD) SUV. This latter has been in development since 2015 and has also been confirmed for the famous Corvette.
The SUV will be available with 210 HP (213 PS) and 242 lb-ft (328 Nm) of torque in the standard FWD specification, while the eAWD models turn it up a notch to 290 HP (294 PS) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque.
Charging is possible at 11.5-kW, 19.2-kW (requires dedicated installation), and DC 150 kW stations. There’s nothing mentioned about the size of the battery pack, but we asked Chevrolet about it and will update this article as soon as they come back to us with an answer.A worthy zero-tailpipe emission successor?
GM uses the “eAWD” term instead of the traditional “AWD” because it wants to emphasize all the advantages of a non-mechanical setup. The analog system might be more reliable in the long run, but the electronic versions of an all-wheel-drive system that use a clutch instead of a center differential give the vehicle more ways to control its movement, enhancing safety and maintaining efficiency.
Equinox EV, the upcoming SUV will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $30,000 without any government or tax incentive. Unfortunately, GM can’t confirm this is what customers will pay for the vehicle, but it is surely impressive that they’ve managed to offer their new EV for this much. However, dealers will set the final price. Looking at what others like Ford or Tesla are doing, Chevrolet is really trying to make this SUV as popular as possible. All we have to do now is see if they succeed.
The cheapest Equinox comes with the most basic spec available – the 1LT. This gets you manual seats, 19-inch wheels, and two 11-inch screens for the dashboard and the infotainment. Included as standard also are the driver assistance systems like reverse automatic braking and blind zone steering assist. General Motors also includes an eight-year or 100,000-mile limited warranty for the battery pack. Similarly, drivers will enjoy the one-pedal driving feel on every of the new compact EV SUV produced.
Super Cruise – dubbed by GM as “the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology” – will be available as an option. It will allow for hands-free driving on “400,000 miles (643,738 kilometers) of compatible roads” from the U.S. and Canada. But GM says you should remain attentive while behind the steering wheel and you shouldn’t use any handheld device.
The next available trim – the 2LT – adds an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and front seats, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, a front LED light bar, roof rails, and heated mirrors. Other useful things like a power liftgate remain optional.
The 3LT package adds dual-zone climate control, an electric passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated wiper park, a power liftgate, and adaptive cruise control.
For the best experience possible, there’s the Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS that includes a sporty-looking steering wheel with a flat bottom but doesn’t tick some cool options like the Bose sound system, sunroof, Supercruise, or head-up display.
The ordering process isn’t open yet, as GM says more details will become available “closer to the start of production.” But if you want an Equinox, there’s a possibility some dealers might get you one at MSRP if you put a deposit down. However, be ready to wait until spring of 2024 or later for delivery.
Chevrolet’s VP Scott Bell said the Equinox “is an EV for everyone” and categorized it as an “affordable game-changer.”
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in five trims. It'll offer a maximum of 300 mi (483 km) of GM-estimated range, and come as a front-wheel-drive (FWD) or as an electric all-wheel-drive (eAWD) SUV. This latter has been in development since 2015 and has also been confirmed for the famous Corvette.
The SUV will be available with 210 HP (213 PS) and 242 lb-ft (328 Nm) of torque in the standard FWD specification, while the eAWD models turn it up a notch to 290 HP (294 PS) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque.
Charging is possible at 11.5-kW, 19.2-kW (requires dedicated installation), and DC 150 kW stations. There’s nothing mentioned about the size of the battery pack, but we asked Chevrolet about it and will update this article as soon as they come back to us with an answer.A worthy zero-tailpipe emission successor?
GM uses the “eAWD” term instead of the traditional “AWD” because it wants to emphasize all the advantages of a non-mechanical setup. The analog system might be more reliable in the long run, but the electronic versions of an all-wheel-drive system that use a clutch instead of a center differential give the vehicle more ways to control its movement, enhancing safety and maintaining efficiency.
Equinox EV, the upcoming SUV will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $30,000 without any government or tax incentive. Unfortunately, GM can’t confirm this is what customers will pay for the vehicle, but it is surely impressive that they’ve managed to offer their new EV for this much. However, dealers will set the final price. Looking at what others like Ford or Tesla are doing, Chevrolet is really trying to make this SUV as popular as possible. All we have to do now is see if they succeed.
The cheapest Equinox comes with the most basic spec available – the 1LT. This gets you manual seats, 19-inch wheels, and two 11-inch screens for the dashboard and the infotainment. Included as standard also are the driver assistance systems like reverse automatic braking and blind zone steering assist. General Motors also includes an eight-year or 100,000-mile limited warranty for the battery pack. Similarly, drivers will enjoy the one-pedal driving feel on every of the new compact EV SUV produced.
Super Cruise – dubbed by GM as “the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology” – will be available as an option. It will allow for hands-free driving on “400,000 miles (643,738 kilometers) of compatible roads” from the U.S. and Canada. But GM says you should remain attentive while behind the steering wheel and you shouldn’t use any handheld device.
The next available trim – the 2LT – adds an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and front seats, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, a front LED light bar, roof rails, and heated mirrors. Other useful things like a power liftgate remain optional.
The 3LT package adds dual-zone climate control, an electric passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated wiper park, a power liftgate, and adaptive cruise control.
For the best experience possible, there’s the Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS that includes a sporty-looking steering wheel with a flat bottom but doesn’t tick some cool options like the Bose sound system, sunroof, Supercruise, or head-up display.
The ordering process isn’t open yet, as GM says more details will become available “closer to the start of production.” But if you want an Equinox, there’s a possibility some dealers might get you one at MSRP if you put a deposit down. However, be ready to wait until spring of 2024 or later for delivery.
Chevrolet’s VP Scott Bell said the Equinox “is an EV for everyone” and categorized it as an “affordable game-changer.”