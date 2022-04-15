The 2023 Subaru Solterra Is Not a Performer, but the First of Its Kind Adventurer

Let’s face it. Crossovers have taken over, and the craze is getting wilder even with the switch to electric vehicles. Japanese automaker Subaru last year announced it would join the electric vehicle market with a crossover SUV – the 2023 Subaru Solterra. Making an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show in February, the Solterra aimed to bring back some wild Subaru off-road reputation to the EV segment.
With new EVs joining the market each week, automakers are enticing consumers by offering better tech features, range and more horsepower. The 2023 Subaru Solterra provides none of that.
The Solterra feels like a humble beast coming from a lineage of aggressive cars. If anything, it could easily pass off as a Toyota. It’s not particularly fast, doesn’t offer as much storage space, and has a significantly lower range than its competition. It can travel up to 220 miles (354 kilometers) before it needs to be plugged in.
However, it still comes with a few commendable features, including Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, off-roading capability, and driver-assist features. As subtle as those offerings may seem, they give the Solterra an upper hand against the competition.
Ford’s Mach-E might offer a better range and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 fancy tech features, but things dramatically change when these cars go to the road less traveled. None of these EVs have off-roading acumen as the Solterra – for this, it's at par with the manufacturer’s ethos.
The all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra has a dual motor setup that produces 215 hp (218 ps) and 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque. It runs on Subaru’s iconic symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, has a 21 cm ground clearance, and X-Mode for slippery or uneven terrain.
Behind the wheel, the 2023 Subaru Solterra has a noticeable high drive height thanks to the ground clearance. Apart from its meager power output, this crossover EV doesn’t excite either when it comes to steering and handling. But as Doug DeMuro notes, its biggest drawback is low range.
You might argue that it’ll go further off-road compared to its competition, but you’ll need some range and charge to get there. Additionally, the 2023 Solterra doesn’t charge as fast as its rivals limiting your off-road travels to owner's geographical area.
