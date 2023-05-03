The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Laps Hockenheim Slower Than a BMW M340i xDrive

If you're in the market for a high-performance compact executive sedan that's also livable on a day-to-day basis, the M340i xDrive is the best pick there is. The AMG division has a four-cylinder alternative in the form of the all-new C 43, which features a hand-built AMG engine. But alas, it leaves much to be desired against the golden standard from Bavaria on the track.
The peeps at Sport Auto have recently tested the lesser sibling of the C 63 at Hockenheim, lapping the circuit in 2 minutes and 2 seconds. In other words, the C 43 is more than a second slower than the M340i xDrive on the German racetrack. Even more worrying, it's nearly two seconds slower than the rear-wheel-drive M240i.
Part of the reason for the C 43's rather disappointing lap time is way too much understeer. Then there's curb weight, namely 1,765 kilograms (3,891 pounds). That's 20 kilograms (44 pounds) more than the previous generation, which packs a twin-turbo V6. Not a bonafide AMG engine, but a regular lump that Merc used in previous-gen 300 to 450 vehicles.
The M276 was replaced by the M256, the German automaker's first inline-six mill since the M104. Said engine is closely related to the inline-four powerplant in the C 43, which is the most powerful series-production engine of its kind. In the plug-in hybrid C 63, the 2.0-liter lump cranks out a ridiculous 469 horsepower and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm) of twist.
For this generation of the C-Class, the German automaker downsized the C 43 due to the addition of 48-volt electrical assistance. The belt-driven starter generator is joined by a clever electrically-assisted turbocharger that integrates an electric motor on the shaft between the turbine and compressor wheels.
In other words, the electric motor is designed to accelerate the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas takes over, thus minimizing turbo lag. The starter generator features a plethora of functions. Given the sporting nature of all things AMG, this particular system is also designed to provide a temporary boost under acceleration. The M139 develops 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) in this application. BMW is known to underreport the peak output of the B58, and of the M-specific S58.
Last but certainly not least, a powerplant with a larger displacement and more cylinders also happens to peak earlier and longer in the rev range. The M340i xDrive for Europe develops 369 horsepower at 5,500 to 6,500 spinnines and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) between 1,900 and 5,000 spinnies. As for the all-new C 43, that'd be 6,750 and 3,300 to 5,500 revolutions per minute.
In terms of pricing, the AWD-only C 43 is $59,900 sans destination charge in the United States. The M340i comes with rear-wheel drive as standard at $56,400, whereas xDrive adds $2,000 to the tally.
