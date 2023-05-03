The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Laps Hockenheim Slower Than a BMW M340i xDrive

If you're in the market for a high-performance compact executive sedan that's also livable on a day-to-day basis, the M340i xDrive is the best pick there is. The AMG division has a four-cylinder alternative in the form of the all-new C 43, which features a hand-built AMG engine. But alas, it leaves much to be desired against the golden standard from Bavaria on the track.

9 photos Photo: Sport Auto / edited