The 2023 Manitou XT Is Both a Powerhouse and a Head-Turner

Some of you out there are already planning your summer vacations, and, if you’re a watersport lover, there’s nothing like a good pontoon to make things more fun. The new Manitou XT gives you the best of sport and luxury, as long as you’re willing to pay nearly $150,000 for that.
The Manitou brand is known for its extensive range of pontoons, adapted for all needs and pockets. All of them look good and promise the right mix of performance and comfort, but the XT stands out as the most luxurious model. The top quality is reflected in everything from the pontoon’s stylish design to the comfortable configuration, impressive power, and premium technology.
As soon as you see the 2023 Manitou XT, you’ll notice its fiberglass painted walls that give it a sharp look that’s different from conventional pontoons. Step onboard and you’ll feel like a racecar driver on water, always in full control of this powerful beast thanks to the Mercury-designed joystick that makes things like docking and handling tight spaces much easier.
You can relax and enjoy the comfort of the cool-to-touch vinyl seating that doesn’t get hot even when the sun is most powerful, or practice your watersport skills. The XT is fitted with a Power Sport Tower that includes a Bimini top, power controls, and even speakers, if you want that. And the tower is just as easy to operate as the boat itself – you can raise and lower it from the Garmin digital dashboard.
The digital control system is part of what makes the Manitou XT a luxury choice. You get full control of your boat with just the push of a button, using just your smartphone, and a remote key fob. Plus, for the XT, this system also integrates with the cool Garmin Quatix watch.
Want to hit maximum power on water? If you go for the dual-engine version, the 2023 Manitou XT will show you what 900 HP can do. The brand’s V-Toon hull design also contributes to better performance, with power steering and a 90-gallon (340 liters) fuel capacity for dual engines. This translates to a smooth, extended ride, and optimal stability, even at high speed, or in challenging conditions.
Of course, you get to customize your XT pontoon and choose one of the numerous floor plans available. Pricing starts at $139,125 for the XT 23 Split Rear Sport (SRS) that’s built for 13 passengers, with a maximum power of 300 HP (500 HP for the dual engine version).
At the higher end of the list, you’ll find the XT 27 Rear Facing X-Treme Windshield (RFXW) that boasts the full 900 HP power for the dual engines, and has enough room for 16 people. Pricing for this ultimate luxury pontoon starts at $159, 630.
