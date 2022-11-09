2023 Kia EV6 Has Become a Lot More Expensive After Dropping Base Light Trim

Kia has discontinued the base Light trim of the successful EV6, which makes the Korean electric car a lot more expensive in the U.S. market. This adds to the fact that Kia customers would not be eligible for the $7,500 IRA tax credit.
Kia prepares for rough water in the U.S., as the IRA tax credits conditions make the Korean EVs ineligible. That’s a $7,500 disadvantage compared to other EV models produced in North America. To add insult to injury, Kia decided to discontinue the most affordable EV6 trim, which made the base price for the 2023 model year climb steeply.
According to the latest Kia order guide, the cheapest 2023 Kia EV6 trim is now the Wind, with an MSRP of $49,795, including the $1,295 destination charge. This represents a $1,000 price bump versus the 2022 model but $7,100 more than the discontinued EV6 Light, which retailed at $42,695.
In an email to CarsDirect, Kia spokesperson James Hope confirmed the move and explained that the decision considered the “strong sales and continued customer demand.” The Wind trim brings an improved range and a plethora of equipment bordering the premium segment, which Kia officials think still represents “tremendous value for discerning EV buyers.”
We’re not sure how potential Kia EV6 customers would consider the new pricing strategy. Kia electric vehicles (along with other electric and plug-in hybrids not assembled in North America) will lose the $7,500 tax credit starting next year. Thus, the total price increase for the 2023 Kia EV6 could be closer to $15,000, which is not that easy to stomach, no matter how attractive the EV6 might be.
Kia plans to start EV production in the U.S. in 2025, so the new prices will hurt its customers for quite some time. It explains why Korean carmakers and their European rivals advocate changing the IRA conditions. Until then, Kia customers might consider buying the Niro EV instead. Considering the recent Kia EV6 price increase, the redesigned Kia Niro EV is a whopping $8,655 cheaper.
