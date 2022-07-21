The 2023 Ford F-150 Limited Comes Standard With 4x4 PowerBoost V6

Slotted above the well-equipped Platinum, the Limited trim level enters 2023 with a few notable changes that are designed to raise the suggested retail price. More specifically, the Ford Motor Company decided to drop the rear-drive EcoBoost in favor of the four-wheel-drive PowerBoost.
According to the price list published on the F150Gen14.com forum, the Limited retails at $83,910 for the 2023 model year, up from $77,625 for the 2022 model year. Available solely with the 5.5-foot bed as a SuperCrew, this luxury-oriented trim level further boasts two-speed automatic 4WD, monotube rear shocks, continuously controlled damping, and the 7.2-kW Pro Power Onboard system that can power your house in an emergency.
As opposed to the EcoBoost, which cranks out 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) from a twin-turbocharged V6, the PowerBoost improves to 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) through electrification. A 35-kW electric motor, which is located in the 10-speed tranny, is augmented by a 1.5-kWh battery that sits under the rear seat.
With the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel gone from the options list, Ford is much obliged to wax lyrical about the PowerBoost’s fuel economy. Capable of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) in rear-wheel-drive trucks, the hybrid powertrain makes do with a rather respectable 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) with four-wheel drive.
Standard features of the F-150 Limited further include a twin-panel moonroof, power-deployable running boards, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive steering, BlueCruise, on-board scales, wireless charging for your mobile phone, and an 18-speaker B&O Unleashed premium audio system.
The standard equipment group sweetens the deal with goodies like partitioned and lockable fold-flat storage, Active Park Assist 2.0, and the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 driver-assist suite. Regardless of trim level, the F-150 carries a destination freight charge of $1,795 for the 2023 model year.
As opposed to the EcoBoost, which cranks out 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) from a twin-turbocharged V6, the PowerBoost improves to 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) through electrification. A 35-kW electric motor, which is located in the 10-speed tranny, is augmented by a 1.5-kWh battery that sits under the rear seat.
With the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel gone from the options list, Ford is much obliged to wax lyrical about the PowerBoost’s fuel economy. Capable of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) in rear-wheel-drive trucks, the hybrid powertrain makes do with a rather respectable 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) with four-wheel drive.
Standard features of the F-150 Limited further include a twin-panel moonroof, power-deployable running boards, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive steering, BlueCruise, on-board scales, wireless charging for your mobile phone, and an 18-speaker B&O Unleashed premium audio system.
The standard equipment group sweetens the deal with goodies like partitioned and lockable fold-flat storage, Active Park Assist 2.0, and the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 driver-assist suite. Regardless of trim level, the F-150 carries a destination freight charge of $1,795 for the 2023 model year.