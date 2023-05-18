Updated 2023 DS 9 Wants To Have a Word With Business Sedans

Stellantis' DS 9 may not be the first choice for petrolheads in the business sedan game, but it was just updated for the new model year, featuring a few interior enhancements and a new trim level.
One of the most important novelties of the car is the new Iris System infotainment. It features a revised interface that can be personalized, and it is backed up by natural voice recognition. It has a 12-inch touchscreen display, and it incorporates the controls for the usual stuff, as well as the air conditioning and the 360-degree cameras.
Screen mirroring, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are included, alongside the connected navigation that allows the person holding the wheel to choose the best route by monitoring the traffic conditions. Remote functionality is on deck, with the Iris System syncing with the MyDS mobile app that allows users to send destinations to the car's screen via their smartphones. They can also pre-heat or pre-cool the cockpit, view the battery charge, see the data from previous trips, lock and unlock the doors, sound the horn, or turn the lights on.
For the new model year, the DS 9 family has grown to include the Opera. Accompanying the Performance Line + and Rivoli +, this top-of-the-line grade boasts additional gear, like the DS Active Scan Suspension camera-controlled damping, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, night vision, and driver attention monitoring. It also brings the Lounge Pack for rear-seat passengers, heated, ventilated, and massaging functions for the outer rear seats, sunroof, electric trunk lid, heated windscreen, alarm, and Focal Electra audio system. Nappa leather is included here in one of the three hues available, next to a gray Alcantara headliner. Interested parties can order the Esprit de Voyage Collection on the 2023 DS 9, with bright color options on the inside.
Plug-in hybrid power is exclusive on the updated DS 9, which can be ordered with the E-Tense 4x4 360 assembly, mixing a 200 ps (197 hp/147 kW) four-pot with two electric motors, one linked to the rear axle and the other integrated into the gearbox, backed up by a 15.6 kWh battery. This version needs 5.6 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from zero, tops out at 250 kph (155 mph), or 140 kph (87 mph) in the zero-emission mode, and has a 62-km (39-mile) range combined on the WLTP cycle. The 2023 DS 9 E-Tense 250 uses the same engine joined by a single electric motor that is juiced up by an identical battery pack. DS says it has a higher range of 75 km (47 miles) combined, and with the 7.4 kWh on-board charger, it needs 2 hours and 23 minutes to juice up the battery from 0 to 100%. Sales will kick off in selected markets this month.
Screen mirroring, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are included, alongside the connected navigation that allows the person holding the wheel to choose the best route by monitoring the traffic conditions. Remote functionality is on deck, with the Iris System syncing with the MyDS mobile app that allows users to send destinations to the car's screen via their smartphones. They can also pre-heat or pre-cool the cockpit, view the battery charge, see the data from previous trips, lock and unlock the doors, sound the horn, or turn the lights on.
For the new model year, the DS 9 family has grown to include the Opera. Accompanying the Performance Line + and Rivoli +, this top-of-the-line grade boasts additional gear, like the DS Active Scan Suspension camera-controlled damping, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, night vision, and driver attention monitoring. It also brings the Lounge Pack for rear-seat passengers, heated, ventilated, and massaging functions for the outer rear seats, sunroof, electric trunk lid, heated windscreen, alarm, and Focal Electra audio system. Nappa leather is included here in one of the three hues available, next to a gray Alcantara headliner. Interested parties can order the Esprit de Voyage Collection on the 2023 DS 9, with bright color options on the inside.
Plug-in hybrid power is exclusive on the updated DS 9, which can be ordered with the E-Tense 4x4 360 assembly, mixing a 200 ps (197 hp/147 kW) four-pot with two electric motors, one linked to the rear axle and the other integrated into the gearbox, backed up by a 15.6 kWh battery. This version needs 5.6 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from zero, tops out at 250 kph (155 mph), or 140 kph (87 mph) in the zero-emission mode, and has a 62-km (39-mile) range combined on the WLTP cycle. The 2023 DS 9 E-Tense 250 uses the same engine joined by a single electric motor that is juiced up by an identical battery pack. DS says it has a higher range of 75 km (47 miles) combined, and with the 7.4 kWh on-board charger, it needs 2 hours and 23 minutes to juice up the battery from 0 to 100%. Sales will kick off in selected markets this month.