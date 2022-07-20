The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is a Little More Affordable in Canada

$106,395 for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in 1LZ coupe specification is a lot for the first performance-oriented Corvette of the C8 family. The 2LZ and 3LZ start from $115,595 and $120,245 including $1,395 for the destination freight charge, and the convertible adds $7,000 to the MSRP.
Over in Canada, the 1LZ coupe is available from 128,198 maple bucks, which converts to $99,515 at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the 3LZ convertible costs 153,198 maple bucks or $118,920.
Orders for all configurations will open July 28th, the same date American customers will flock to dealers to place their orders. The question is, what exactly are you getting for your hard-earned money? The list begins with the beating heart of the Z06, a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that belts out an impressive 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) at 6,300 rpm.
Codenamed LT6, the 5.5-liter engine is the first double-overhead-camshaft of the LT family, which differs from the LS in a few notable ways. The adoption of direct injection barely scratches the surface. Approximately one kilogram (2.2 pounds) heavier than the LT2 small-block V8 of the Stingray, the Z06-specific LT6 takes in the ballpark of 3.5 hours to build by hand.
The M1M eight-speed transaxle also happens to be different from the M1L, featuring a strengthened hub and basket, a numerically higher final drive, extra torque capacity for the clutches, a strengthened bellhousing and case, as well as a different lubrication system. As opposed to the Stingray, owners of the Z06 are not required to add extra transmission fluid for track use.
Turning our attention to what’s included as standard for each trim level, the 1LZ coupe flaunts a removable roof panel, 10-speaker audio from Bose, a color head-up display, and eight-way power GT1 seats. The 2LZ levels up to 14 speakers, heated and ventilated seats with lumbar and wing adjustments, memory function, Connected Navigation with Performance Data Recorder, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, as well as Side Blind Zone Alert.
The 3LZ levels up to GT2 seats wrapped in Nappa leather, carbon-fiber trim, sueded microfiber, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, leather on the door cards, and carbon-fiber shift paddles. The Z06 wouldn’t be complete without the optional Z07 Performance Package, which unlocks two further go-faster options. These are the Carbon Aero Package and the Carbon Fiber Wheels that promise to shed 18.6 kilograms (41 pounds) of unsprung mass.
