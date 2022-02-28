The 2022 Volvo C40 Drops Its Practical Roots, It's Now Fancy, Stylish and Vegan-Friendly

As automakers begin the journey to a greener future, Volvo has gone a step further and made their new entry, the 2022 Volvo C40 - vegan-friendly. It’s a dashing new design for the EV that shares the same platform as the boxier ICE sibling, the XC40.
Perhaps the most iconic feature of the new 2022 Volvo C40 is its stylish exterior. The sloping roofline, modern interior, and ecstatic demeanor make it a formidable contender in the compact SUV segment.
It’s hard not to see the similarities between the C40 and XC40. They share the same platform, and you only need to sit in the rear to notice the transmission tunnel shamelessly protruding at the base.
The 2022 Volvo C40 has a startting price of $58,000, it's vegan-friendly, and has a fairly premium interior reminiscent of the XC40. There are fury bits on the door, bound with neat plastic parts and a soft dash.
The infotainment system runs on Android Auto, with plans to include Apple CarPlay. It also has a bunch of tech and safety features and, like most EVs, it will recieve over-the-air updates.
The C40 has a generous cargo space, unlike VW group EVs, it has a usable front trunk with a 31-liter capacity. The rear trunk is smaller than on the XC40, which shares the same platform, hence the 413-liter capacity (mostly because of the aesthetic roofline design).
There are two trims available for this model; front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The FWD trim has one motor that makes 231 HP, runs on a 67 kWh battery, and has a range of 269 miles (434 km). The AWD variant has two motors, produces 408 HP, and runs on a 75 kWh battery with a range of 274 miles (443 km). According to Volvo, the AWD trim can do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds. Watson's test unit did it in 4.5 seconds.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Volvo C40 is pleasant to drive. Unlike other EVs, the suspension isn’t stiff and feels good over bumps and obstacles. The steering is light and responsive, perfect for maneuvering through city traffic.
So, would you buy the 2022 Volvo C40 over its competition? Watson thinks you should shortlist it. It might not be as practical as the Tesla Model Y, but it’s a better looking choice.
[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/x9fwHCvuGUc}
