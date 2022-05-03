The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Doesn’t Excel in Two IIHS Crashworthiness Tests

More on this:

1 Ford and Honda Decide Against Stands at 2022 SEMA Show, VW Steps In for a Spot

2 At $225, This Old Volkswagen Passat Is a Steal. Or Is It?

3 Volkswagen Electric Pickup Truck and ID. Buzz Could Be Made in the U.S.

4 Volkswagen Reveals ID. Buzz Pickup Truck Design Study

5 VW States It Documented the Entire ID. BUZZ Development Process, But…