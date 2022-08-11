The 2022 Toyota Tundra Sounds Better With MBRP Cat-Back Exhaust

Canadian exhaust manufacturer MBRP is much obliged to improve your brand-new Tundra’s aural qualities with a selection of two exhaust systems. Armor Lite, which is made from aluminized steel, costs $734.99 at press time. Made from T304 stainless steel, the Armor Pro is $1,154.99.
Both options are 3.0-inch exhausts of the cat-back variety, featuring a 4.0-inch outlet with a T304 finisher. Armor Lite is recommended for dry conditions while Armor Pro can take a little more abuse. The difference in material explains why the Armor Lite exhaust system is covered by a three-year warranty. By comparison, the Armor Pro boasts a lifetime warranty.
Both exhausts promise “the perfect mix of aggressive sound when you’re into the throttle without being obnoxious on long drives.” The sound isn’t obnoxious on the outside either. Although subtle, the MBRP exhausts definitely stand out from the 2022 Toyota Tundra’s bone-stock exhaust.
Codenamed XK70, the third-generation Tundra was unveiled to mixed reception in September 2021. On the one hand, the twin-turbocharged V6 is aurally underwhelming compared to the naturally-aspirated V8 of the previous gen. But nevertheless, it produces more torque earlier in the rev range. Fuel economy isn’t the 3.4-liter engine’s forte, yet customers are offered a hybrid-assisted V6 that beats the old V8 by 7 miles per gallon.
Rated at 1,940 pounds (880 kilograms) for maximum payload and 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms) for maximum towing capacity, the Japanese truck from Texas can be yours from $35,950 excluding destination charge. Seven trim levels are currently available: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and the luxurious Capstone which retails from $74,230.
Come 2023, the half-ton pickup will ditch the lowest-spec engine option. Instead of 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm), the new standard makes 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). Hybrid assistance boosts those figures to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm).
Another novelty for the 2023 model year comes in the form of a visual package, the SX Package that’s exclusive on SR5 grades in rear- or four-wheel drive. Available on double cabs with the 6.5-foot bed and CrewMax trucks with the 5.5-foot bed, this option adds 18-inch wheels in Dark Gray Metallic, black details both inside and out, and a black 4x4 tailgate badge.
