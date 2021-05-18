The 2022 Toyota Tundra Has 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor-Like Marker Lights Up Front

Unveiled at the 2006 Chicago Auto Show, the second-generation Tundra is the second-worst-selling pickups in the segment for plenty of reasons. From the rather high starting price to the woeful gas mileage and old underpinnings, it’s high time for a ground-up redesign of this truck.
Toyota has published the first teaser of the 2022 model, and instead of coming up with an original design for the front fascia, Toyota has copied the marker lights of the Ford F-150 Raptor. The L-shaped headlights aren’t original either, and the same can be said about the fender markers.
However, the first teaser also demonstrates the new truck’s off-road potential. Toyota wouldn’t have given the half-ton workhorse marker lights without engineering a Raptor- or Tremor-rivaling trim level, either the TRD Pro or a more aggressive specification that may feature the GR handle.
Based on spy photos, the Japanese automaker will further spice things up with six lug nuts instead of five. This change indicates higher towing and payload capacities, which are currently limited to 10,200 and 1,730 pounds (4,627 and 785 kilograms). For the sake of reference, Ford leads the half-ton segment with 14,000 and 3,325 pounds (6,350 and 1,508 kilograms).
Large towing mirrors have also been confirmed by the design teaser and the carparazzi, along with a power-sliding rear window. As far as cab options are concerned, you can look forward to the Double Cab and CrewMax with cargo box lengths of 5.5, 6.5, and 8.1 feet (167, 198, and 246 centimeters).
The biggest news for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, however, is the TNGA-F vehicle architecture. It’s a body-on-frame truck just like the outgoing truck, but the F1 platform is understood to replace the aging V8 with V6 motors.
What kind of V6s, you ask? Hearsay suggests the twin-turbocharged mill from the Lexus LS 500, which develops 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque as opposed to 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet (544 Nm) for the i-Force V8. Above this engine option, there’s talk of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid V6 that could match or exceed the ratings of the hybrid F-150 PowerBoost (430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet or 773 Nm).
