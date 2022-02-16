The 2022 Toyota Camry TRD Is a Mean-Looking Mid-Size Sports Sedan With a Face To Match

Toyota lit up the stage at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with a wide range of units for display, including the new Corolla Cross. But perhaps the most exciting model on display at their booth was the 2022 Toyota Camry, This got me thinking, when did this family-sized sedan turn from looking like a kitchen accessory into something that’d feature on the Fast and Furious?
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show opened its doors at McCormick Place on Saturday. This year’s event came at the usual time in February, unlike last year during the summer. Automakers have been giving it their best at the event building up to the anticipated North America Detroit Motor Show in April.
You’ve got to hand it to Toyota. The new TRD spec Camry looks feisty with the new aero, Calvary Blue shade, and two-tone roof. It has something its close competition, the 2.0-liter turbo Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata N-Line, and the Kia K5 GT missed.
The Camry has been an American sweetheart for generations. Its mundane looks and low retail price made it the perfect car fighting for parking spots at your favorite convenience store. And this time, Toyota added one more ingredient to make it extra spicy - sporting spirit.
The 2022 Camry TRD comes with an aggressive front facia and all-around aero kit. It looks mean enough to pull a fast one after the red light.
It comes with lightweight TRD spec wheels for less rotating mass. It sits lower, with all-around TRD springs and shocks for better handling, and on the back it has one of the most aggressive trunk lid spoilers on any four-door family sedan. Below, a mean-looking diffuser complemented by dual cat back exhausts hangs low.
Under the hood, the 2022 Camry TRD packs a naturally aspirated V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic. It would have been better if they added a supercharger, but that’s just wishful thinking.
With a market retail selling price of $33,000, the 2022 Camry TRD is a steal. The doors have a simple black material on the interior with soft-touch up top and silver trimming. You also get a soft-touch dash with red stitching and a 4-inch digital cluster with red lighting.
