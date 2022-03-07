The 2022 Ioniq 5 Could Be the Best Tesla Alternative in the EV SUV Market

We’ll have to give props to Hyundai for being one of the few automakers to present a production model vehicle that closely resembles the concept car. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is hands-down a striking-looking EV SUVs in a hotly contested segment. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes reviewed this new South Korean EV to determine if it’s the best Tesla Model Y alternative out there.
It’s hard to describe the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 by just looking at it. It’s a borderline hatchback-looking vehicle that fits perfectly in the SUV segment. Perhaps the most outstanding feature of this SUV EV is its stylish, futuristic look. A lot of people would agree it is the best-looking EV SUV with its long wheelbase, appealing front-end, widebody stance, and wheels to match.
It has an equally vibrant interior with many tech features and eco-friendly trim finishes. You also get a smart park feature, augmented head-up display, and a cool 360 degrees camera.
Due to its widebody structure and flat floor, the Ioniq 5 offers a roomy cabin for passengers and extra storage space at the back.
One of its standout features is the driving range and super-quick charging speeds. The AWD variant has two electric motors and makes 320 HP and 605 Nm of torque, with a 77 kWh battery. The driving range varies between 219 to 300 miles (352 km to 483 km) depending on the variant.
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a starting price of $44,895 in the U.S. and closely competes with the Chevy Bolt EV, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach E, Tesla Model Y, and the Volkswagen ID.4.
Behind the wheel, the Ioniq 5 has pretty decent power. Thanks to an improved suspension, it’s much more comfortable than rivals like the Mach E. It takes all the richness of the Genesis and wraps it in a funky-styled fun-to-drive EV.
You also get driver-assist features, including the lane-assist function. However, Yuri confesses it’s not the best in the segment and feels a little shimmy and over-compensated.
The 2022 Ioniq 5 makes a great second choice to the Model Y due to its impressive design, exclusive tech features, and super-quick charging speeds.
