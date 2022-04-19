The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor Is a Trail-Ready Package With On-Road Raptor Performance

No offense to Raptor posers (not that it's a bad thing), but Ford has finally unleashed a Raptor-ish version of the F-150 to save you the hassle of modding your truck. The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor not only offers on-road Raptor-level performance but comes with a unique all-around trail-ready package to get the most out of your travels on the road less traveled.
Ford F-150 trucks need no introduction. They have been an American darling for more than 40-years. Despite the automaker's popularity in the segment, they haven't explored the off-road market dominated by entries such as the Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Wrangler—formidable forces among the 4x4 off-roading community.
In comes the Ford F-150 Tremor. Forget what you see through images. The 2022 Tremor has more presence in person. It has unique Tremor-specific orange accents, Raptor-inspired side steps, funky vents on the hood and sides, and a dual exhaust integrated into the rear bumper.
It's not the first time Ford offered the Tremor package. Both the Ranger and Super Duty models have had the privilege of carrying this badge.
Under the hood, the 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 paired to a 10-speed automatic making 400 hp (294 kW) at 6,000 RPM and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque at 3,100 RPM. With that kind of power, it can tow up to 10,900 pounds (4,944 kgs) and has a maximum payload of 1,885 pounds (855 kgs).
The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor has a starting price of $47,167. Check a couple of option boxes, and the price jumps to $68,925.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor's 10-speed automatic is a little lazy, even though Ford says this truck has zero lag. But as Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes note, the lag is not from the engine but the transmission.
Is the Ford Tremor package worth it? Well, it entirely depends on why you want to get the truck in the first place. If you are looking to get a perfect cost-effective almost-raptor trail crawler—the Tremor package is your best bet.
