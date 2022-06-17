The 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Is Powerful but Also Surprisingly Economical

If you’re thinking about the price of fuel and the challenges that come with it, then an all-wheel-drive M4 might not be the first car that pops up in your mind. However, you should know this BMW is capable of delivering impressive results when it comes to efficiency. Even if it wasn’t designed for this, you could still use it for your commute.
Packing 503 HP (496 bhp), 479 lb-ft of torque (650 Nm), and a layout that puts all four wheels to work, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive is a two-door coupe that can make any driver happy and almost any passenger dizzy under the right circumstances. It has power, styling, comfort, and enough amenities to keep you always connected.
Being a proper M vehicle, it can also make use of its special all-wheel-drive system. With the push of two buttons - because it requires the dynamic stability control (DSC) system to be off - the car can be turned into a rear-wheel-drive one. One could safely say this BMW has it all.
But what you might have not been expecting it to have is proper fuel economy. Yes, the three-liter six-cylinder turbocharged unit hiding under the hood is ready to exhilarate anyone while on the track, but it can also take you from home to work and back without emptying the piggy bank.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive should provide you with a combined fuel economy of 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) and a total range of 281 mi (452 km). If you’re on the highway, then the Agency rates the vehicle at 22 mpg (10.6 l/100 km). The coupe has a 15.6-gallon gas tank. To fill it up, it would cost you around $78 given that the national average price for gas is about $5.
But the newest fuel economy test done by Daily Motor solely on highways shows us something extremely important: it beats EPA’s data with ease! The result of a 55-mile (88-km) trip done with an average speed of 70 mph (112 kph) comes in at 31.4 mpg (7.5 l/100 km)! This means you could travel 490 mi (788 km) on a full tank of gas.
All in all, if someone’s looking to buy a car priced at $101,795… They might not care that much about fuel economy or gas prices. Still, it is good to know that BMW hasn’t lost touch with reality and thought about making sure their newest performance cars are also good for just cruising or commuting.
