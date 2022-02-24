The 2022 BMW M3 Competition Might Not Be Perfect, But It’s Still an Amazing Driver’s Car

If you love BMWs, you understand M-cars are the pinnacle of performance for the German automaker. For the 2022 BMW M3 model, the company added a little spice to the M3 - optional all-wheel drive.
Soyfan Bey of Redline Reviews checked out the 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive to determine if it is the ultimate driving machine.
BMW has been a motorsports legend for more than three decades, but its prevalence in the motoring community has been fast fading over the years. Bey admits it’s got something to do with the Model 3 Tesla, and I can't help but agree.
Comparing ICEs to EVs can be unfair, especially when it comes to low-end torque. However, stock ICEs beating electric vehicles isn’t unheard of. While the 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive comes with an MPower motor, the Bavarian automaker added something more to bring back its mojo —all-wheel-drive.
Forget that hideous front-grille or the manual tranny and rear-wheel-drive package that M3 purists swear by. The M3 Competition comes with a track-tuned chassis and a tweaked 3-liter straight-six engine mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission pushing 503 HP. Add optional AWD, and you get an M3 that’s more thrilling, is quicker, and has drift capabilities.
It will do 0 to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. Bey did the same test on his 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive AWD at 38 degrees and got the same result—on summer tires! We are not surprised, its not the first time BMW has underrated its capabilities.
The M3 Competition is eager on the throttle, the steering is direct and fast, and the sound out of the active exhaust when you press the M2 mode button is addictive. On curves, the body and suspension feel nice and firm inspiring confidence. Bonus points for being the perfect track-tuned car that can still transform into a neat daily driver.
The 2022 BMW M3 Competition XDrive is a phenomenal car, even though it doesn’t come with a manual and would still do fine without the complicated driver modes.
