The 2021 RC-F Fuji Speedway Edition Gets Driven, Lexus Knows How to Have Fun

I've started becoming more interested in Lexus ever since they launched the IS-F more than 10 years ago. But at the time, I wanted to see them coming up with a fast coupe. And seeing that the LFA was way too expensive for most normal people, the moment they launched the RC-F it went right on my "Cars I hope to own day" list.
So to see Lexus taking things even further with the RC-F, and providing a factory-tuned solution for our inner "boy racers" is nothing short of amazing. I guess you could even look at the RC-F Fuji Speedway Edition as a sort of rival to the BMW M4 GTS. Whereas the Bimmer uses turbocharging to deliver power to the rear wheels, and can easily reach higher horsepower levels, the RC-F will have to do with its naturally aspirated V8.
Not that I feel that to be a problem in any way. With this being a Track Edition, it means that the RC-F has gone on a diet, and is now some 180 lbs (80 kg) lighter than it used to be. Lighter wheels, extensive usage of carbon fiber, and carbon-ceramic brakes are included to make you even more eager to take it to the track. You can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in just under 4 seconds, and going all the way up to 7,300 rpm must feel amazing!
David Patterson has recently gotten his hands on one of these cars, courtesy of Lexus USA, and he got to spend a few days with it. This special edition will set you back an extra $30,000 when compared to the standard RC-F, so you're looking at a base price of $97,200 before taxes ($1,025 delivery, processing, and handling fee). The car that David got is finished in Arctic Blast Satin, just one of two available colors for this vehicle.
Everyone seems to agree that Lexus has done an impressive job with the car, and David finally takes it out for a drive. Even though this was built with spirited driving in mind, Lexus has not forgotten that the driver needs to feel comfortable as well, and so even in Sport mode, the cabin seems to be pretty quiet, and David doesn't seem to be sure on how he should feel about the whole thing.
"When you're driving this car down the road you do feel special in a way..with the RC-F Track Edition, it shows that Lexus knows how to have some fun". The seats are deemed to be comfortable as well, despite their appearance which might suggest otherwise. We do get to see a bit of spirited driving towards the end of the video, and I'm sure that a custom-built exhaust would bring out the best in that massive V8 under the hood.
