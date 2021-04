The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Wildtrak Is Brazil’s Bronco Sport Badlands

We’ve heard this nameplate on numerous occasions, and even the mid-size Bronco is available in this configuration stateside. But the question is, what sets the Bronco Sport Wildtrak apart from the North American trim levels?For starters, Ford offers the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine instead of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder powerplant. Scheduled to launch on May 20th in the Brazilian market, the off-road utility vehicle features an eight-speed automatic transmission and seven Goes Over Any Terrain driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Mud, and Rock Crawl.Developed with “a focus on design, performance, versatility, connectivity, and security,” the Wildtrak is eerily similar to the Badlands for the U.S. market so far. A simple look at the design of the 17-inch aluminum wheels further confirms their family tie, and the same can be said about the driver-assist suite that includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go.Nine airbags, the FordPass mobility app with connected services, a cargo management system, autonomous emergency braking, and pedestrian detection are also listed by the Blue Oval in the press release attached at the end of this article. Ford didn’t mention a single thing about output, but it’s not exactly hard to guesstimate how potent the 2.0-liter motor is.Produced in Mexico, the Bronco Sport Badlands offers a best-in-class 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque with premium gasoline. Turbocharged direct-injection engines generate a lot of heat, which is why the higher octane is recommended to prevent pre-ignition and carbon buildup.Trims lower than the Badlands make do with 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque. That is OK for a compact crossover as long as you can live with the sound of three pistons going up and down in the cylinders at high speed to produce peak levels of performance.