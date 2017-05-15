autoevolution

The 2018 Corvette ZR1 Looks Committed On The Nurburgring In New Spy Video

 
15 May 2017, 10:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the mid-engined Corvette looming on the horizon, the days of wine and roses for the seventh-generation Corvette are slowly but surely coming to an end. It’s crystal clear, then, that Chevy has something cooking as a farewell present to C7 fans.
The name of that particular present is the ZR1, and in the newest spy video of the ultra ‘Vette, the ultimate variant of the C7 dominates the Nurburgring Nordschleife. And just every car that happens to be on the track at a given moment. One of the reasons the ZR1 is so quick on a circuit is aero.

An even more aggressive take on the Corvette Z06 with the Z07 Performance Package, the ZR1 needs the supplementary aero wizardry to keep the rear axle under control during cornering. A second reason comes in the form of V8 power. Lots of it, in fact, considering that the Z06 develops 650 ponies and 650 pound-feet of torque from its LT4 supercharged mill. Based on audible evidence and what the rumor mill is saying, the ZR1 is expected to pack an uprated version of the small-block engine, with 700 hp or so to its name.

And boy, this thing is loud even with the bosozoku-style exhaust pipes. Speaking of which, the curious-looking things are there to actually limit the aural display of what lurks underneath the long, bulging hood. The pictured prototype also exhibits super-sticky rubber and humongous brake rotors.

The blue-painted calipers, meanwhile, are a direct reference to the sixth-generation Corvette ZR1. A beast of a car that earned the nickname Blue Devil, the preceding ZR1 packs a blown V8 and supercar-killing performance. Bearing in mind the C6 ZR1 retailed from $103,300 back when it was new, it’s safe to argue that Chevrolet’s new halo model will tread in the same ballpark.

As for a debut date, the consensus is sometime in August 2017.

2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 spyshots Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 v8 Chevrolet Corvette sound Chevrolet
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72