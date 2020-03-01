The 2016 Dodge Charger SRT Really Can’t Get More Realistic Than This in GTA V

Car mods have been around for a long time in a wide variety of games, but the bigger challenge for everyone, especially when building customizations for racing simulators, was to make handling feel as realistic as possible.
This is without a doubt something that’s very difficult to achieve, especially because of the games limitations come with in the first place.
But as far as Grand Theft Auto V is concerned, it looks like only the sky is the limit, as someone has created an add-on that brings what is being described as “realistic handling” to the 2016 Dodge Charger SRT.
The tweaks that you see here are based on another custom mod which, in its turn, brings the 2016 Dodge Charger to GTA, including the SE, the SXT, R/T, SRT 392, and the SRT Hellcat.
Tk0wnz, who created the original version of the 2016 Dodge Charger mod for GTA and is one of the top names in this “industry,” also designed custom Dodge rims that look just like their real-life siblings, as well as an extra bonus 21-inch so-called Fast and Furious set of rims.
The mod was based on designs in Forza Motorsport 4 and some other games and is one of the best, featuring things like HQ graphics for the exterior, interior, and the engine, analog and digital dials, livery support, real-life steering wheel, and breakable glass.
Installing the custom mods isn’t rocket science, that’s for sure, but it does include some edits that you may not find too straightforward. While you’ll find all instructions in the mod archives, what you need to do to install the realistic driving for the 2016 Dodge Charger is extract the handling meta to a specific location in the game folder.
In some cases, GTA V could end up crashing on launch, so make sure you follow all instructions precisely.
