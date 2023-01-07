The 2,012-HP Automobili Estrema Fulminea Intends to Break the Nurburgring EV Lap Record

Ever heard of Automobili Estrema? If you haven’t already, fret not because it’s a start-up company with huge ambitions. Baptized Fulminea, which means Lightning Fast in the Italian language, the pictured vehicle is a zero-emission hypercar powered by a rather innovative battery pack.
In addition to lithium-ion cells, the Modena-based outfit has integrated a solid-state electrolyte instead of liquid electrolytes. What’s more, ultracapacitors are featured as well. Automobili Estrema quotes 100 kilowatt hours, which is pretty good. It could have been a little better, though. The Rimac Nevera, for example, is rocking 120 kilowatt hours.
The Croatian hypercar also sweetens the deal with 1,914 horsepower (make that 1,940 if you prefer the metric system). As for the newcomer, the headline is pretty self-explanatory. The Fulminea mirrors the four-motor layout of the Nevera, yet it belts out 1.5 megawatts. In other words, 2,012 mechanical horsepower (just under 2,040 of them metric ponies).
Developed specifically for high-performance shenanigans, the world’s first electric vehicle to use a hybrid battery pack is capped at 61 examples of the breed. Initial production is underway according to the Modenese firm, which advertises it for €1,961,000 ($2,090,000) at the very least.
Sourced by Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering in collaboration with IMECAR Elektronik, the battery achieves a record energy density of 500 Wh/kg, as in 1.2 kWh/l, with said battery weighing 300 kgs (661 lbs). While on the subject of all things weight, have a wild guess how much the Fulminea weighs. Take as much as you need, and here’s a reference: 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds or thereabouts) for the insanely fast Nevera.
Automobili Estrema says that 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds) is the curb weight of their baby, which is extremely impressive for this kind of vehicle. Similarly impressive, Automobili Estrema expects the WLTP driving range to be approximately 520 kilometers (circa 323 miles).
4,683 millimeters (184.4 inches) long, 2,052 millimeters (80.8 inches) wide, and 1,148 millimeters (45.2 inches) high, the Fulminea obviously boasts all-wheel torque vectoring. DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes 15 minutes, and the battery management system is gifted with a trick software designed to optimize power demand between the two energy systems to maximize efficiency and performance.
Constructed from carbon fiber, the Fulminea will attempt to break the Nurburgring lap record in September, three months after the production car’s reveal. Capable of hitting 320 kilometers per hour (200 miles per hour) in under 10 seconds, the Fulminea is definitely primed to break the Green Hell’s lap record for all-electric vehicles.
The Volkswagen ID.R, which isn’t road legal, needed 6 minutes and 5 seconds to lap the Nordschleife in June 2019. The NIO EP9, which feaures Formula E tech, recorded 6:45.90 in May 2017. Last but certainly not least, a Tesla Model S Plaid ran 7 minutes and 30 seconds back in September 2021.
Constructed from carbon fiber, the Fulminea will attempt to break the Nurburgring lap record in September, three months after the production car’s reveal. Capable of hitting 320 kilometers per hour (200 miles per hour) in under 10 seconds, the Fulminea is definitely primed to break the Green Hell’s lap record for all-electric vehicles.
The Volkswagen ID.R, which isn’t road legal, needed 6 minutes and 5 seconds to lap the Nordschleife in June 2019. The NIO EP9, which feaures Formula E tech, recorded 6:45.90 in May 2017. Last but certainly not least, a Tesla Model S Plaid ran 7 minutes and 30 seconds back in September 2021.