The $2 Million 2020 Rimac C_Two E-Hypercar is Already Close to Selling Out

It seems like yesterday the Croatian EV maker was dropping teasers for only its second ever model ahead of the Geneva Motor Show reveal, and now we learn that almost the entire planned production is already accounted for.
Rimac Automobili had a blitz rise to stardom level, from an obscure EV parts supplier in an East European country to one of the biggest and most respected names in the battery-powered vehicle industry, and it was all down to one thing: the Concept_One hypercar.
The company emulated Tesla's approach to starting an EV-making company to some degree but did things even better. Instead of coming up with an arguably rudimentary small roadster based on the body of another manufacturer, Rimac built a GT from scratch and crammed as much technology in it as it was humanly possible.
The result was a very expensive electric car that could go really fast while also providing the owner with an adequate level of comfort (and even luxury). A special nod has to be given to its infotainment system, with the emphasis put on the "info" part - the central display of the Concept_One is an endless source of data on the vehicle, from the kind you don't need to the one you never knew you did.
With such a strong starting point, it was obvious the successor couldn't be a flop. Instead of shifting attention to a different type of vehicle, as Tesla did with the Model S, Rimac decided to perfect its first attempt with the C_Two. That makes the new electric hypercar an evolved version of the Concept_One, and the specs show it.
It's got four electric motors for a combined output of 1914 hp and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque for a 0-60 mph acceleration of 1.85 seconds (enough to undercut the announced figures for the second Tesla Roadster) and a top speed of 258 mph (415 km/h). It also gets 404 miles (650 km) of maximum range based on the overly optimistical NEDC rating, but even taking its error into account, it should still provide its owners with plenty of cruising potential.
With a price tag of over $2 million (€1.7 million), you would kind of expect all this. However, the promise of Level 4 autonomous driving (completely AI-controlled with no need for driver intervention or supervision) does come as a surprise, but these days everyone talks about it as if it were as easy to achieve as a clean coat of paint.
Talking to Autocar at the New York motor show, Rimac Automobili Head of Sales, Kreso Coric said nearly all 150 C_Twos have already found their future owners, with production slated to debut in 2020. That's roughly the same time Tesla plans to introduce the second generation Roadster, which means we might be witnessing some very interesting drag races in two years time.
