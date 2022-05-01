The 1971 AMC Hornet SC360 Proves Size Doesn’t Matter

American Motors never had the budget of the Big 3, and that forced them to think outside the box. By the mid 60’s, it was clear that their Rambler American lineup needed to retire. Comprised of a 2-door, 4-door, and a wagon, work began in 1967 on a revolutionary chassis that could support a car of any size. After one million man-hours and $40 million (in 1970 dollars), the Hornet arrived to rave reviews.