The 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Is Born Again as the 2021 RML Short Wheelbase

Arguably the most desirable Prancing Horses of them all, the 250 series ran from 1952 through 1964. The 250 GT SWB in berlinetta form is a highlight of the V12-engined stable, and it’s a very rare breed as well.
The first gran turismo from the Italian automaker to receive disc brakes was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1959, and in total, only 176 examples were produced. Race-prepped models won the GT class of the 1961 Constructors Championship and three editions of the Tour de France Automobile, cementing the collectability of the short-wheelbase coupe.
Nuccio Bertone’s personal car, a.k.a. the Speciale, sold for $16,500,000 back in 2015. There is, however, a more affordable way of joining the 250 GT SWB club, and this brings us to the brand-new RML Short Wheelbase.
A restomod produced by Wellingborough-based RML Group, this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful piece of Anglo-Italian styling and engineering is limited to 30 units worldwide. The British company hasn’t disclosed the pricing, but you can rest assured that it costs less than an original.
Bodied in carbon fiber instead of steel or aluminum, the RML Short Wheelbase weighs 1,470 kilograms (3,241 pounds) excluding fluids and the driver. If that seems a little too much compared to Ferrari’s car, that can be explained by the larger footprint, massive engine, and six-speed stick shift.
4,264 millimeters long (167.8 inches) and 1,954 millimeters wide (76.9 inches), the two-door grand tourer belts out 478 horsepower and 419 pound-feet (568 Nm) of torque from a 5.5-liter V12. The RML Group lists the engine’s displacement at 5,474 cubic centimeters, which is a perfect match for the powerplant that Ferrari utilized in the 456 series and 550 Maranello.
The manual transmission is obviously sourced from the 456/550 as well, and the icing on the cake is the gated shifter that Ferrari has abandoned nearly a decade ago when the California received a few small updates for the 2012 model year. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds, the short-wheelbase coupe is much obliged to keep going strong until the speedometer indicates more than 185 mph (298 kph).
Even though it looks tastefully old, the restomod also integrates a few contemporary touches. These include air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, as well as electronically adjustable seats. And yes, standard features also include touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation.
