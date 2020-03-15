The 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather Puts a Porsche 911 on Your Wrist

The Harley-Davidson Cosmic Starship Is Now World’s Most Expensive Bike

Nothing better to complement your Porsche than a Porsche-designed watch. The recent introduction of 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather by Porsche Design will put a 911 on your wrist. Sort of. 5 photos



Like with all Porsche Design timepieces, this one too aims for pure functionality and a simple, yet stunning design that recalls the Porsche philosophy. It’s sporty yet elegant, high-performance and precise, and uses only the finest of materials and techniques to deliver a product that will meet the high standards of the Porsche use. As you probably guessed, it’s also expensive.



Cues from the Porsche 911 are noticeable throughout the 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather timepiece: the dial recalls the dashboard of the car, while the strap is made from the same fine leather used for Porsche interiors.



The watch is made from light but durable titanium and comes with an anti-glare, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass case that renders it legible even in direct sunlight. High legibility was a clear focus with this timepiece, and it’s achieved also through the use of Super-Luminova (for night readability) and a simple, contrasting dial design: blue black back background with white accents and clean Arabic numerals and bold markers.



Powered by the Werk 01.200 manufacture movement with “complex flyback function with chronometer-certified precision,” the 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather unites “uncompromising functionality, thoroughly designed in all details, with an expressive sporty appearance,” according to the press release.



