The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Secures Its Place Among Top Four Closest Races

May of this year unfolded with breathtaking grandeur. In a mesmerizing spectacle, Josef Newgarden crossed the finish line, edging out Marcus Ericsson in a heart-stopping conclusion that etched itself into the annals of the Indianapolis 500's 107-year history.
The margin of victory, a razor-thin .0974 of a second, nestled itself closely behind the unforgettable duels of 1992 (.043 of a second between Al Unser Jr. and Scott Goodyear), 2014 (.0600 of a second between Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves), and 2006 (.0635 of a second between Sam Hornish Jr. and Marco Andretti).
Only thrice before had the Indianapolis 500 been decided by a daring last-lap maneuver. The echoes of the past reverberated in 2006 as Sam Hornish of Team Penske seized victory by overtaking Marco Andretti along the formidable front straightaway. Then, in 2011, the heavens bore witness to an audacious pass as Dan Wheldon surged past JR Hildebrand on the same stretch of road.
Curiously, it was during that very same 2011 race that fate decreed a 32-year-old champion, and now, in a twist of destiny, Josef Newgarden, at the age of 32, joined the hallowed ranks of victors at the Indianapolis 500. Newgarden's relentless pursuit propelled him to achieve the most astonishing progress in the field today—a remarkable leap of 16 positions—culminating in his triumph at the prestigious Indianapolis 500.
It was a feat made all the more remarkable by the unprecedented occurrence of multiple red flags, unrelated to the weather, unfurling throughout the race. Indeed, this race encompassed the entire spectrum of awe-inspiring moments. Newgarden, defying the odds, commenced his quest from the depths of the starting grid in 17th position, marking the lowest starting point for an Indianapolis 500 champion since Ryan Hunter-Reay's triumphant ascent from 19th in 2014.
The Indianapolis 500 unfolded with remarkable records and astounding feats in a mesmerizing display of skill and competition. The race day itself was a spectacle of triumph and perseverance, highlighted by 11 lap leaders who not only finished on the lead lap but also shattered the previous event record of nine, established in 2011. Furthermore, a staggering fourteen different drivers took turns at the helm, each leading at least one lap—a feat matched only by the historic race in 2013. Only the record-breaking editions of 2017 and 2018 boasted a higher number, with 15 drivers each.
The race witnessed an exhilarating display of strategy and skill, evidenced by an astonishing 52 lead changes—the third-highest total in the illustrious history of the "500." Although falling short of the record of 68 lead changes set in 2013, it stood as a testament to the fierce battles fought on the legendary track. The gripping competition of 2016, with 54 lead changes, also secured its place in the annals of the race.
But the excitement extended beyond race day. The weekend leading up to the main event showcased remarkable achievements. Katherine Legge blazed her way into the history books as the fastest female qualifier in Indianapolis 500 history, reaching an astonishing speed of 231.070 mph. She eclipsed the previous single-lap record set by Simona De Silvestro in 2021 and the four-lap record established by Sarah Fisher in 2002.
This surpassed the previous record held by Scott Dixon in 2022. Arie Luyendyk's immortalized four-lap qualifying average speed record of 236.986 in 1996, though the all-time pinnacle, was not eligible for the pole as it occurred on the second day of qualifications. The starting field itself was a testament to speed and progress. With an average speed of 232.184 mph, it claimed the title of the fastest starting field in Indianapolis 500 history. This remarkable achievement marked the third consecutive year of surpassing the fastest field record. Previous years' averages stood at 231.023 mph in 2022 and 230.294 mph in 2021, with the 2014 record of 229.382 mph falling behind.
The grid's front row also made history, boasting the fastest average speed in Indianapolis 500 history, clocking in at an impressive 234.181 mph. The previous record, set in 2022, stood at 233.643 mph. Additionally, it marked the closest front row in terms of speed, with a mere .103 mph separating pole winner Alex Palou from the third-place starter Felix Rosenqvist. This eclipsed the previous record set in 2016, with a difference of .112 mph between pole sitter James Hinchcliffe and third-place starter Ryan Hunter-Reay.
In a breathtaking display of precision, the gap between pole-sitter Alex Palou and the second-place qualifier, Rinus VeeKay, stood as the closest in Indianapolis 500 history, measuring a mere .0040 of a second. This surpassed the previous record of .01 seconds, set by Al Unser and Johnny Rutherford in 1970. Meanwhile, the gap in speed between Palou and VeeKay, amounting to .006 mph, secured its place as the second closest in race history. Only the remarkable difference of .003 mph between Ryan Briscoe and James Hinchcliffe in 2012 claimed a narrower margin.
Beyond the records and statistics, the stories unfolding during the race's lead-up were equally captivating. From the remarkable turnaround of Callum Ilott and Juncos Hollinger Racing, pushing their cars from the depths of slowness to exceed 231 mph within 24 hours, to the debutant team Abel Motorsports successfully making their mark, and the unexpected turn of events that led Graham Rahal to secure a spot in the race after Stefan Wilson's unfortunate injury in a Monday afternoon practice crash—the Indianapolis 500 showcased the triumphs, setbacks, and raw human spirit that define its allure.
Ultimately, the race delivered a deserving and unforgettable winner, further cementing its legacy as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
In a testament to his indomitable spirit, Newgarden became the first American, following Alexander Rossi's 2016 triumph, to guide the race for a mere five laps. Only Joe Dawson, leading for a mere two laps in 1912, and Dan Wheldon, who secured victory with a single lap led in 2011, experienced even briefer stints at the helm of this illustrious race.
Adding to the international flair, Agustin Canapino became the first Argentine driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 since Raul Riganti accomplished the feat in 1940. The crowd erupted in cheer as Alex Palou, a talented Spanish driver, secured the pole position—the first-ever for a Spanish driver in the illustrious race. He claimed this honor and set a new record for the fastest four-lap average speed in the history of Indianapolis 500 pole winners, reaching a staggering 234.217 mph.
Notably, Benjamin Pedersen etched his name into the rookie record books, setting the fastest qualifying lap ever by a rookie in the Indianapolis 500, reaching an astonishing 233.297 mph. His feat surpassed the previous record set by Tony Stewart in 1996. Pedersen continued his impressive performance by securing the second-fastest four-lap qualifying average by a rookie in race history, clocking in at an amazing 232.671 mph. The record, set by Tony Stewart in 1996, reached 233.100 mph.
